Tafelmusik Announces Partnership With Concerts In Care

Tafelmusik will partner with Concerts in Care Ontario on a national initiative that brings the beauty of music of the past to seniors across Canada, from British Columbia to Quebec.

From March 7 to April 4, 2022, Tafelmusik will offer four free digital concerts to more than 1,000 seniors' facilities through a national network consisting of Concerts in Care (Ontario), Health Arts Societies (Western Canada), and LaSAMS (Quebec). Each region has selected four Tafelmusik concerts-one concert per week-that will be available for seniors to enjoy from the comfort of their residences.



"The ongoing partnership between Concerts in Care and Tafelmusik constantly reveals new opportunities," said Debra J. Chandler, Executive Director, Concerts in Care Ontario. "We are thrilled with this one, which shares four excellent virtual concerts with our client seniors' facilities across Canada through our sister organizations-Health Arts Societies in British Columbia and Alberta, and La SAMS in Quebec. Over the past two years, each of us has cultivated audiences who enjoy our excellent music and find relief from isolation in our regular online concerts. They feel the difference that quality makes in concert performances, and they delight in the 'passion and compassion'-a phrase coined by our former Artistic Director and former Tafelmusik Music Director, the late Jeanne Lamon, which all Tafelmusik and Concerts in Care musicians embody."



"We are delighted to partner with Concerts in Care for this important initiative, which honours the legacy of collaboration between our organizations that was exemplified by Jeanne Lamon" said Carol Kehoe, Tafelmusik Executive Director. "Many seniors, especially those living in residences or long-term care, have experienced dark days of loss, loneliness, and uncertainty throughout the global pandemic. Our digital concert offerings can provide a crucial lifeline to them amidst the chaos of this period. It is our hope that this initiative can bring the beauty of music to those who need it most right now."



Concerts in Care, Health Arts Societies, and LaSAMS are components of a national network of provincial organizations dedicated to bringing the joy and beauty of professional performing arts to seniors living in a wide range of residences across Canada. Since 2006, Concerts in Care/SAMS have presented more than 15,000 concerts to seniors across Canada.

