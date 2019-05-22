THROUGH THE BAMBOO Comes to Toronto Fringe

Inspired by Philippine mythology, Through the Bamboo is an action-packed adventure about the value of storytelling, and how families deal with loss. The world premiere of Through the Bamboo will take place at the Toronto Fringe July 3 - 14, 2019 at the Factory Theatre Mainspace.

When Philly's Lola (grandma) dies, she finds herself in the fantastical land of Uwi. Will Philly be able to end the reign of the Three Sisters, find her Lola, and bring her back home? Through the Bamboo is a Filipinx-Canadian tale suitable for the whole family 7+, told in the style of The Wizard of Oz, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Alice in Wonderland while rooted in Philippine mythology.

Directed by Nina Lee Aquino (Artistic Director, Factory Theatre and 2019 recipient of the Margo Bindhart and Rita Davies Award), Through the Bamboo is co-written by wife and husband team Andrea Mapili (Cassettes 100) and Byron Abalos (Good Morning, Viet Mom) who met and fell in love at the first ever Next Stage Theatre Festival at the Factory Studio Theatre.

"We wrote this play to fill a void. We wanted to write a Filipino play for young audiences; an epic tale featuring Philippine mythology that featured women, young and old, as the central characters. After experiencing death and loss in our own family, we were inspired to write a play about grieving from a child's perspective," said Andrea Mapili and Byron Abalos.

Through the Bamboo

Toronto Fringe

Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst Street

Wednesday, July 3, 8:15pm

Friday, July 5, 9:30pm

Sunday, July 7, 6:15pm

Monday, July 8, 7pm

Thursday, July 11, 2:30pm

Saturday, July 13, 6:15pm

Sunday, July 14, 12pm

$13 General Admission tickets go on sale June 6

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/plan-your-festival/tickets-pass-info

For more information, please visit: throughthebamboo.ca





