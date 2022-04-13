THREE WOMEN OF SWATOW Opens April 27 AT Tarragon Theatre

Mike Payette, Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos are excited to announce the world premiere of Three Women of Swatow. The play written by Chloé Hung runs in Tarragon's Extraspace April 19 - May 15, 2022 (opening April 27) and is available Chez Vous and on-demand with digital recording from May 4 - 15, 2022.



Three generations of women take ownership of their lives in this dark and bloody comedy, as they deal with bad men, abusive relationships, addictions... and inappropriate emojis. Three Women of Swatow brings humour to a play driven by generational trauma and navigates the traditions and cultural identities of women in this Chinese family's dark history.



"Three Women of Swatow was days away from opening when the pandemic forced Tarragon's closure. Though I'm new to the Tarragon family, I'm so excited to follow through on the commitment we made to these amazing artists and to bringing this story to the stage," notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. "We're so excited for Tarragon audiences to discover this deeply felt, darkly funny work by Chloé Hung, finally debuting in the Extraspace!"



Written by Chloé Hung (Tarragon's 2017-18 RBC Emerging Playwright), Three Women of Swatow features Carolyn Fe (Tarragon debut, Nightwood/Sulong: Calpurnia), Diana Luong (Tarragon debut, fu-Gen: Fearless) and Chantria Tram (Tarragon debut, Factory Theatre: Someone Between). With direction from Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster (For Tarragon: The Message). During Tarragon's closure, Three Women of Swatow was part of Tarragon Acoustic, co-produced with CBC's PlayME podcasts and Expect Theatre.



Three Women of Swatow runs in Tarragon Theatre's Extraspace from April 19-May 15, 2022, opening officially on April 27, 2022. Tarragon Chez Vous digital access to Three Women of Swatow runs May 4 - May 15, 2022.



Tarragon will continue with our current plan to require proof of vaccination for all staff, artists and patrons and reduced capacities in our theatres. Masking remains mandatory as per provincial guidelines. You can find the full list of safety measures, including our vaccination policy, here.



Three Women of Swatow (World Premiere)



written by Chloé Hung

directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster

assistant director Karthy Chin

In person: April 19 - May 15, 2022 (opening April 27)

Tarragon Chez Vouz: May 4 - 15, 2022 (digital access)

Extraspace



"Swatow women are supposed to be fierce."



That's what Grandmother tells her daughter. Grandmother's a butcher and to her disappointment, her daughter's a vegetarian. But to her satisfaction, her granddaughter killed her first chicken at the age of three. In this ferocious comedy, the three generations of women grapple with their dark history, emotional inheritance and the legacy of mothers' life lessons and daughters' love lives.



And there is blood. Lots of blood.



CAST + CREW

written by Chloé Hung

directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster

assistant directed by Karthy Chin

starring Carolyn Fe, Diana Luong & Chantria Tram

set and lighting design Jareth Li

costume design by Shannon Lea Doyle

composition and sound design by DeAnna Choi

fight direction by Jennifer Dzialoszynski

Tai Chi consultation by Guillermo Verdicchia



Single Tickets range from $25 - $50 and can be purchased online at www.tarragontheatre.com, or by phone at 416-531-1827. Discounts are available for students and groups and arts workers, Front Line Workers, and the Underemployed. Contact the box office for more information.



Tarragon offers the most flexible subscription packages in the city with Pay-What-You-Can subscriptions available. Plus, allowing patrons to choose their productions, change their dates free of charge. Visit the website or call Patron Services today for more information.



Rush tickets are sold for $20, in person at the theatre two hours before showtime. This year Tarragon will also be offering select Pay-What-You-Can performances. Both Rush and PWYC tickets are subject to availability.



For more information on Tarragon's events and activities, visit www.tarragontheatre.com/calendar.