THE STAY AT HOME SHOW Will Be The First To Open In Toronto This Spring

Mirvish Productions is launching a brand new theatre show, the first of its kind to open in Toronto. "Stay Home and Do Nothing" is an immersive new theatrical experience where the spectator is the star and where the goal is a healthier world for all.



Seeking great entertainment custom-made just for you and those in your household? Looking for insights that you may have been too busy or distracted to notice before? Want to experience life on a higher plane while contributing to the health, safety and well-being of all humanity?



The Stay At Home Show is the perfect show for you!

Want to enhance the experience? Enjoy a three-or-more-course meal before or after the show (lovingly prepared by you or someone else in your household).



You can do it all without leaving the comfort of your home. (That's not to discourage you to enjoy a refreshing daily walk in the great outdoors. In fact, it's highly recommended that you do so. The phrase "stay at home" means do not congregate with others who are not in your household. Stay safe, keep yourself and others safe.)



Best of all, one ticket price allows you multiple viewings. It's the show that keeps on giving and giving and giving...



But hurry: The Stay At Home Show will only be here for a limited time. Enjoy it while you can. You know you'll be talking about it for the rest of your life.



Tickets to The Stay At Home Show are only $10 each There are no taxes, no service charges, no other fees whatsoever.



But if you're looking for a richer experience, choose our Premium package. It's the same as the regular ticket but more expensive. At only $100 per ticket it's a bargain at double the cost. (You may want to don formal wear to complement your Premium package. But you don't have to. You have full flexibility to do want you want, as long as you stay home and do nothing.)



All proceeds - 100% to be exact - support The AFC, a national charity with a mission to help Canadian entertainment professionals maintain their health, dignity and ability to work. They provide compassionate support to everyone working in theatre, film, TV, dance, music, live performance and more. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of industry members have turned to The AFC for help. During this challenging time, The AFC has responded to the need in the community with $1.4 million (and counting) in emergency financial aid, alongside other crucial support programs and services. Find out more and get involved at afchelps.ca.



Each The Stay At Home Show ticket comes with a tax receipt for the full ticket price.

The Stay At Home Show tickets make brilliant and appropriate souvenirs of these unprecedented times. Buy one for your scrap book or to frame and hang on your wall of mementos. They are amazing gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother's Day, any occasion. (Note: no print-at-home tickets will be available, nor can you flash one of these tickets on your smart phone screen for admission. These tickets are the real thing: honest-to-goodness paper tickets printed on state-of-the-art Boca printers, which will soon probably go the way of the Gestetner printers, meaning obsolete.)

Quantities are limited. When they sell out, they sell out. These rare tickets will go on sale on May 4th and will only be available until May 15th. Don't miss out, order yours, and may the force be with you!

To order your The Stay At Home Show tickets: https://afchelps.ca/stayhome/. All funds are in CAN $ and will benefit the AFC - charitable registration 118777457RR0001. Tax receipt and souvenir ticket(s) will be issued to the donor by the AFC within 5 business days. Donation deadline: May 15, 2021. Souvenir tickets have no cash value and cannot be returned, exchanged, refunded or re-sold.