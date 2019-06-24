THE ASHES OF FORGOTTEN RAIN Announced At The Toronto Fringe Festival

The Ashes of Forgotten Rain is a story about the true indie theatre experience: taking yourself too seriously. It's a pretentious story about being pretentious. A deep dive into shallow waters. A feminist perspective written by a man. The Ashes of Forgotten Rain is a fast-paced, hard-hitting comedy for anyone who loves the theatre and is willing to laugh at themselves for it.

Norman Hussey, co-founder of Missed Metaphor Productions, wrote The Ashes of Forgotten Rain as a reaction to his own experiences in the indie theatre world. He takes the piss out of theatre while showcasing his love for it. Missed Metaphor Productions is a company made up of theatregoers, writers, directors, artists, performers, and crew who seek to create and produce original Canadian theatre.

Featuring Jennifer Fahy (InspiraTO 2018 blueShow award winner, People's Choice award winner), Laura Mannion, Christine Cortes, Cam Parkes, and Katie Scharf (Sesame Street, 28 days, Transport Group, Drama Desk award nominee).

If you've had your fill of dense, heavy-handed sociopolitical commentary then come see this show and let The Ashes of Forgotten Rain be your palate cleanser.





