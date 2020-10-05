Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sudbury Symphony Orchestra Presents SSO STRING QUARTET AT THE INDIE

Performances will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 2:30 and 7:30 PM at Sudbury Indie Cinema, 62 Mackenzie Street.

Sudbury Symphony Orchestra will present SSO String Quartet at the Indie. Performances will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 2:30 and 7:30 PM at Sudbury Indie Cinema, 62 Mackenzie Street.

Program

Shostakovich, String quartet no. 8

Tchaikovsky, String quartet no. 1, that includes the beloved second movement

The program is roughly one hour long and will be presented without intermission.

Featuring

Beth Schneider-Gould (Concertmaster)
Melissa Schaak (Principal 2nd Violin)
Geoff McCausland (Viola)
Dobrochna Zubek (Principal Cello)

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 5 at 9:00 AM through Eventbrite. Audience limited to 40 per show - in accordance with physical distancing guidelines. Learn more at http://sudburysymphony.com/season/events/indiequartet/.



