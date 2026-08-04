Stratford Festival's Meighen Forum Sets August Lineup

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This August, the Meighen Forum welcomes several signature events. Global Theatre Week offers a fascinating exploration of the origins of puppet theatre and a deep-dive into the history of Renaissance Italy’s commedia dell’arte, while Readers and Writers Week features engaging conversations between Canada Reads host Ali Hassan and acclaimed Canadian authors Tanya Talaga and Yann Martel, as well as an examination of the enduring legacy of theatrical giants Arthur Miller and Samuel Beckett. Forum favourite Chris Jones, Chief Theatre Critic for the Chicago Tribune, also returns for two thought-provoking events exploring the artistic inspirations shaping this Festival season. It’s an August lineup not to be missed.

Global Theatre Week offers an opportunity to explore theatre traditions from around the world. This year’s celebration includes From Masks to Modernity: Commedia dell’Arte and Eduardo De Filippo, a conversation about the lasting impact commedia dell’arte has had on theatre today and how the work of theatre genius Eduardo De Filippo is keeping its legacy alive. Our panelists, University of Waterloo associate professor Monica Leoni, University of Toronto professor emeritus Domenico Pietropaolo and Queen’s University professor Donato Santeramo, invite audiences into an exploration of the bold style that started during the Italian Renaissance and its enduring appeal. Global Theatre Week also incudes Shakespeare and Opera, a discussion with musicologist Mary-Lou Vetere, musicologist Nina Penner and tenor Roger Honeywell about what makes Shakespeare’s work so appealing for composers and opera adaptations. The week is rounded out by Global Puppetry from Here to Middle-earth, a conversation about diverse puppetry traditions from around the world. Pablo Felices-Luna, director of this season’s The Hobbit, is joined by University of Guelph professor and scenographer Troy Hourie and artistic producer of the O'Neill Theatre Centre National Puppetry Conference Jean Marie Keevins.

For the bibliophiles among us, Readers and Writers Week brings an exciting lineup of guests to the Forum, including Yann Martel, the author of the Man Booker Prize–winning novel Life of Pi. Martel sits down with author, comedian, actor and Canada Reads host Ali Hassan for the interview On Myth and Meaning. The two discuss Martel’s career and his latest book, Son of Nobody. Hassan also welcomes celebrated writer Tanya Talaga, who has spent her career seeking truth and reconciliation in her journalistic work, documentaries and books, including 2024’s The Knowing. Talaga discusses her work, as well as the importance of truth in order to have reconciliation. Readers and Writers Week is rounded out by Miller and Beckett: Giants of the 20th Century Stage. Hassan is joined by a panel of scholars, including University of Michigan professor Enoch Brater and scholar and critic Jonathan Kalb, to discuss Death of a Salesman writer Arthur Miller and Waiting for Godot writer Samuel Beckett, their similarities and differences and their lasting influence.

At the end of the month, Chicago Tribune Chief Theatre Critic Chris Jones returns to the Forum for two events highlighting key players in this year’s Stratford Festival season. The Importance of Oscar Wilde explores the enigmatic figure behind this year’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Jones is joined by director Krista Jackson, Executive Producer of CBC IDEAS Greg Kelly and University of Ottawa associate professor James Brooke-Smith to discuss Oscar Wilde’s theatrical genius and why his work continues to influence the theatrical world.

The Forum also invites fans of the Festival to join Jones for a sit-down with Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino, discussing his nearly-40-year career with the Stratford Festival. Antoni Cimolino: A Life in Theatre covers Cimolino’s beginnings as an actor to his 14-year legacy as Artistic Director, focusing on how his vision and commitment have shaped the Stratford Festival we know today.

August at the Meighen Forum also includes fan favourites Lobby Talks, Peer into the Playbill and Monday Night Music, featuring the Philip Seguin Quintet.

How to Figure Out the Meaning of Life in Two Acts or Less

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Thursday, August 6

10:30 a.m. to noon

The characters in The King James Bible Play grapple with questions about the meaning of their work. In Waiting for Godot, characters struggle to cling to each other amid absurdity. Willy Loman’s world falls apart as he seeks to find meaning in Death of a Salesman. Meanwhile, this panel moderated by David Prosser, with University of Toronto philosophy professor Rebecca Comay, Columbia University assistant professor Rebecca Kastleman and novelist Carrianne Leung will tackle how theatre addresses the challenge of making sense of the senseless.

Men’s Mental Health

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Thursday, August 13

10:30 a.m. to noon

The mental health challenges faced by men have historically been overlooked due to complex social pressures and other factors. Othello and Willy Loman’s unaddressed mental health challenges contribute to tragic consequences. How might things have been different if the plays had taken place today? Join professor Allan Pero, psychotherapist Karen Slater, former president of the Canadian Medical Association Alika Lafontaine and moderator David Prosser for a conversation about the evolving understanding of men’s mental health.

Modern Marriage: Freedom within the Institution

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Thursday, August 20

10:30 a.m. to noon

Research has found that divorce rates are lower than ever in Canada, but marriage rates have also been steadily declining for decades. How are changing attitudes toward marriage represented on our stages? How do Peppino and Rosa’s struggles, Othello’s jealousy and Willy Loman’s secrets compare to the joyful messiness of the relationships in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Importance of Being Earnest? This panel, featuring The Importance of Being Earnest assistant director Murdoch Schon, professor Kim Solga and social gerontologist Norah Keating will consider these questions and more.

Essential Workers: Unseen Labour on Stage

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Thursday, August 27

10:30 a.m. to noon

Working-class people have been portrayed on stage in various ways over the centuries, from the comic relief of Midsummer’s mechanicals to the tragedy of Willy Loman, while Saturday, Sunday, Monday puts household labour front and centre and The Tao of the World features a large group of mostly silent individuals attending to the whims of the wealthy main characters. Join labour studies scholar Stephanie Ross, professor Kim Solga, director of Toronto Workers' Theatre Group Aida Jordão and actor Jennifer Villaverde for a discussion of labour onstage and off, and how fictional characters reflect societal values around labour.

Global Theatre Week

A week to explore global theatre traditions. Learn how styles, movements and forms mix and mingle across the world and how different cultures influence each other.

Shakespeare and Opera

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Friday, August 14

10:30 a.m. to noon

Shakespeare’s plays have inspired opera adaptations for centuries. What makes his work so appealing to composers and librettists? How do these timeless stories change when you trade iambic pentameter for an orchestra? Join musicologist Mary-Lou Vetere, musicologist Nina Penner and tenor Roger Honeywell to explore the history of Shakespeare and opera.

Global Puppetry from Here to Middle-earth

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Saturday, August 15

10:30 a.m. to noon

Puppetry traditions around the world are as varied as they are rich, connecting people through their timeless ability to inspire and amaze. Our panel of artists and experts, including The Hobbit director Pablo Felices-Luna, University of Guelph professor and scenographer Troy Hourie and artistic producer of the O'Neill Theatre Centre National Puppetry Conference Jean Marie Keevins, will explore the origins of puppet theatre and its lasting ability to spark imagination and tell stories beyond words.

From Masks to Modernity: Commedia dell’Arte and Eduardo De Filippo

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Sunday, August 16

10:30 a.m. to noon

Born in the piazzas of Renaissance Italy, commedia dell’arte revolutionized theatre with its bold satire, iconic masks and spirited improvisation. Our panel of experts, including University of Waterloo associate professor Monica Leoni, University of Toronto professor emeritus Domenico Pietropaolo and Queen’s University professor Donato Santeramo will explore how its legacy lives on in the works of modern master Eduardo De Filippo, who transformed centuries of Italian tradition into sharp, human stories of everyday life.

Readers and Writers Week

Hosted by author, comedian, actor and Canada Reads host Ali Hassan, this week features celebrated literary scholars, authors and artists in lively conversations about this season’s plays.

Knowing Truth: Tanya Talaga

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Friday, August 21

10:30 a.m. to noon

Celebrated writer, journalist and founder of Makwa Creative, Tanya Talaga has spent decades seeking truth, including in her journalism, documentaries and books, most recently 2024’s The Knowing. Talaga sees truth as the essential first step before reconciliation. The acclaimed author joins host Ali Hassan to talk about her work, the nature of knowledge and the path forward.

On Myth and Meaning: Yann Martel

Tom Patterson Theatre

Saturday, August 22

10:30 a.m. to noon

Internationally acclaimed author Yann Martel, known for his impactful Man Booker Prize–winning novel Life of Pi, comes to the Meighen Forum for an intimate interview. Join us for a captivating conversation, hosted by actor, comedian and author Ali Hassan, as they discuss Martel’s career, work and his newest book, Son of Nobody.

Miller and Beckett: Giants of the 20th Century Stage

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Sunday, August 23

10:30 a.m. to noon

Through their writing, playwrights Arthur Miller and Samuel Beckett have each shaped modern theatre in profoundly distinct ways. Join host Ali Hassan and a panel of leading theatre scholars, including University of Michigan professor Enoch Brater and scholar and critic Jonathan Kalb, for a fascinating conversation on the similarities and differences between Miller and Beckett, as we explore their work, legacy and lasting impacts.

Celebrated Speakers

Dark and Stormy: Antoni Cimolino Reflects on The Tempest with Stephen Marche

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Saturday, August 8

10:30 a.m. to noon

Canadian novelist and essayist Stephen Marche joins Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino for an engaging conversation about Shakespeare’s The Tempest. In this exclusive conversation, they’ll explore the play’s captivating themes of power, forgiveness and wonder, uncovering why this timeless, magical story continues to intrigue and inspire audiences today.

Support for Dark and Stormy: Antoni Cimolino Reflects on "The Tempest" with Stephen Marche is generously provided by Mark Monette & Judy F. Lane.

The Launch of an Accidental Play

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Friday, August 14

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Did you know that Jovanni Sy 施崇梵's play The Tao of the World was the result of a happy accident? After a 30-year career, Jovanni went to the University of Calgary in 2020 to obtain his MFA degree in directing.

For his thesis project, he chose to direct William Congreve's The Way of the World. Along the way, he discovered that what he really wanted to stage was a new play inspired by Congreve but that spoke to Jovanni's passion for reimagining Classical texts in a modern setting.

Please join us for a celebration of the official book launch of The Tao of the World co-hosted by Talonbooks. The event will begin with a discussion with Jovanni and his faculty advisors from the University of Calgary. They'll examine some of the considerations that go into cross-cultural adaptation.

Following the chat, Jovanni will read excerpts of his play and sign copies of the book.

David Goldbloom and Peter Oundjian

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Saturday, August 29

10:30 a.m. to noon

Join acclaimed psychiatrist, author and Officer of the Order of Canada Dr. David Goldbloom for another round of his popular interview series. David sits down with three extraordinary people to discuss their fascinating careers and personal journeys. With warmth, curiosity and wit, these conversations promise inspiring stories, candid reflections, almost guaranteed laughs and a rare glimpse into the lives of some of our country’s most remarkable individuals. As in previous years, there is a longstanding personal connection between David and his guests that makes the encounter different than a standard interview – for better or worse!

Although Peter Oundjian conducts orchestras around the world, mainly in their evening performances, he makes a rare daytime appearance to chat with David in the absence of musical accompaniment. Apart from his long tenure as Music Director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, he has appeared at the podium with many great symphony orchestras internationally. An accomplished violinist, he served as a member of the Tokyo String Quartet earlier in his career. Currently, he is Music Director of the Colorado Symphony and the Colorado Music Festival and has been teaching at the Yale University School of Music since 1981. Despite the many stamps in his passport, his place of birth is always indicated as Toronto. In this special conversation with David, he reflects on his remarkable career, his love of music and his dedication to music education.

The Chicago Tribune at Stratford: The Importance of Being Oscar Wilde

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Saturday, August 29

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Chris Jones, Chief Theatre Critic for the Chicago Tribune, returns to the Forum with new topics featuring key players in our 2026 season.

Discover Oscar Wilde’s lasting impact on modern theatre in this dynamic panel conversation led by Chris Jones, joined by director of The Importance of Being Earnest Krista Jackson, Executive Producer of CBC IDEAS Greg Kelly and University of Ottawa associate professor James Brooke-Smith. Together they’ll explore Wilde’s razor-sharp wit, bold theatrical innovations and the timeless appeal of works like The Importance of Being Earnest. Join us for an engaging look at why Wilde’s voice continues to shape stages – and inspire audiences – around the world.

The Chicago Tribune at Stratford: Antoni Cimolino: A Life in Theatre

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Sunday, August 30

10:30 a.m. to noon

Chris Jones, Chief Theatre Critic for the Chicago Tribune, returns to the Forum with new topics featuring key players in our 2026 season.

Legendary Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino sits down with acclaimed Chicago Tribune Chief Theatre Critic Chris Jones for a candid exploration of Antoni’s remarkable 39-year journey at the Stratford Festival. From his early work on stage to his influential roles off it, this intimate interview offers rare insight into the experiences and artistic vision that have shaped four decades of theatre excellence. Engaging, thoughtful and full of behind-the-scenes stories, this is a must-see event for anyone who loves the Stratford Festival.

Special Lobby Talk

Moon Magic in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Friday, August 7

10:30 a.m. to noon

Discover the hidden astrological influences that inspired Shakespeare's works. Acclaimed author Priscilla Costello, M.A., illuminates Shakespeare's creative use of references to the Moon (and Venus) in A Midsummer Night's Dream, shedding light on the story, themes and the characters' psychology.

Join us for an eye-opening exploration of Shakespeare’s use of celestial symbolism.

Special Concert

Steven Page in Concert – SOLD OUT

Tom Patterson Theatre

Monday, August 10

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Steven Page returns to the Festival with special guests for an unforgettable evening of music and laughter. A showman brimming with wit, humour and warmth, Page has composed seven original Stratford Festival scores for shows including As You Like It (2005), Hamlet (2015) and Macbeth (2018). Expect powerhouse songs and playful stories in this unforgettable evening with one of Canada’s most treasured musicians.

Monday Night Music

Trumpet Legends: The Philip Seguin Quintet

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Monday, August 17

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Join veteran Festival trumpeter Philip Seguin and his quintet on a musical tour of the works performed and recorded by the greatest trumpet players of all time. If the names Louis Armstrong, Harry James, Miles Davis, Herb Alpert and Chuck Mangione ring a bell, you will want to enjoy some timeless hits from the Jazz Age, Swing, Big Band and Pop eras in this single, unforgettable evening.

Featuring: Brian O’Kane (trumpet), Brian Dickinson (piano), Dave Young (bass) and David Campion (drums).

Looking Forward to September

Peer into the Playbill continues into September with Who Was King James?, a discussion about King James VI of Scotland’s transformative influence on literature and Shakespeare’s work specifically. September at the Forum also brings a reading of an intriguing new play called Old Miranda, which imagines the life of an elderly Miranda years after her departure from Prospero’s island. The imagination continues with Do You Believe in Fairies?, a deep dive into the diverse folklore behind the magical creatures that regularly take the stages of the Stratford Festival.

Stratford Festival Supporters

The 2026 season is generously supported by Ophelia Lazaridis.

Proud 2026 Season Partners: BMO, Canada Life and RBC Royal Bank.

Support for The Meighen Forum is generously provided by Kelly & Michael Meighen and the T.R. Meighen Family Foundation.

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming