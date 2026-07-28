Colin Mochrie, Ali Hassan and More to Join GRAND LAUGHS Comedy Series at the Grand Theatre

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Introducing Grand Laughs, the Grand Theatre's inaugural comedy series. Improv, standup, and conceptual comedy from Canada's leading comic talent spanning both the Spriet and Auburn Stages throughout the 2026/27 Season: All in Grand Time.

Grand Laughs will kick off with HYPROV starring improv legend Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Second City) and renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci. The Grand has also unveiled that the series will include The Soaps, new from the exciting Canadian improv theatre company Spontaneous Theatre (Rebecca Northan and Kevin Kruchkywich) and Does This Taste Funny?, the newest solo show by standup comic and actor, Ali Hassan (CBC, Just For Laughs).

Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci: HYPROV – Improv Under Hypnosis

NOV 8 on the Spriet Stage

From improv legend Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci, HYPROV is a boundary-breaking comedy experience that fuses hypnosis and improvisation into one electrifying show. One night only on the Spriet Stage!

SPONTANEOUS THEATRE: The Soaps

… A LIVE, IMPROVISED SOAP OPERA

JAN 21 to 30, 2027 on the Auburn Stage

Join us on the Auburn Stage for a new show every night! This time it's a live, improvised soap opera – set in London – and brought to life by Rebecca Northan and Kevin Kruchkywich, the duo behind the exciting Canadian improv theatre company, Spontaneous Theatre (Blind Date, An Undiscovered Shakespeare, Goblin:Macbeth, and more).

ALI HASSAN: Does This Taste Funny?

DECONSTRUCTING A CHEF'S JOURNEY FROM FOOD TO COMEDY

MAR 7, 2027 on the Spriet Stage

Standup comic, actor, and host of CBC Radio's Laugh Out Loud, Ali Hassan's career plans started off as simply as anyone's: become a chef, get a food show on television, get a second food show on television, be the face of the network, and have oven mitts with his face on them. But sometimes things get in the way of your dreams: like your parents' disappointment, your family of four children, and your successful comedy career. A hilarious exposition of Ali's journey in and out of the culinary world, in which he spent 12 years. Think Eat, Pray, Love....minus the Prayer.

The star-studded Grand Laughs lineup is being released as a three-show series on sale as of Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m. available in-person at the Box Office, by phone at 519.672.8800, and online at grandtheatre.com/event/grand-laughs. Grand Theatre subscribers receive early access to the series and can take advantage of an exclusive subscriber-only pre-sale on Tuesday, July 28.

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