THE MARVIN EXPERIENCE to Bring Marvin Gaye Tribute to The Westdale Theatre
An eight-piece band and projected visuals will accompany Sean Jones at The Westdale Theatre in Hamilton.
Sean Jones will steps into Soul with the timeless music of Marvin Gaye in 'The Marvin Experience,' September 25, 2026 at The Westdale Theatre, Hamilton.
A live tribute celebrating one of the most iconic voices in music history and who better to bring the energy and the passion than Sean Jones. Backed by an electrifying 8-piece band in this immersive concert reimagining Marvin Gaye's legendary catalogue, Jones will bring fresh, modern arrangements while honoring the spirit, emotion, and groove that made Marvin Gaye's music unforgettable
With projected visuals, the show will bring new life to classics 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine,' 'Let's Get It On,' 'Sexual Healing,' 'How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,' 'Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing,' and many more.
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