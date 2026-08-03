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Video: THE SECRET CHORD Interview With Travis Knights and Ben Caplan

The pair weigh in on what exactly the title's secret chord might be.

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A new interview video from Mirvish features Travis Knights and Ben Caplan discussing THE SECRET CHORD, the Soulpepper production built around the music of Leonard Cohen. In the clip, the two give 'the lowdown' on the show, touching on the question at the heart of its title: do they actually know what the secret chord is? 

THE SECRET CHORD: A Leonard Cohen EXPERIENCE draws on the songs and legacy of Cohen, the artist often referred to as the Bard of Montreal, who reinvented himself across decades of work and helped shape how generations of listeners understood the world around them.

The show is produced by Soulpepper and is currently running at Toronto's CAA Theatre, where it has had its engagement extended due to demand.

According to a first look at THE SECRET CHORD playing CAA Theatre, the show was extended through August 16, 2026 following strong audience response. The new interview with Knights and Caplan offers additional insight into the production directly from members of its team, adding a conversational counterpoint to the earlier visual preview.

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