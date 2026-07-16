Video: Watch the Acro Call for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS in Toronto

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Choreographers Jesse Robb and Paige Parkhill take us inside the world of choreography for Water for Elephants. Jesse' experience running away to join the circus when he was a boy has put him in a unique position to choreograph this show. Watch now!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

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