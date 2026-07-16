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Video: Watch the Acro Call for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS in Toronto

Water for Elephants is currently playing the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre through July 19, 2026.

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Choreographers Jesse Robb and Paige Parkhill take us inside the world of choreography for Water for Elephants. Jesse' experience running away to join the circus when he was a boy has put him in a unique position to choreograph this show. Watch now!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.   

Water for Elephants has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica StoneWater for Elephants is currently playing the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre through July 19, 2026. 

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