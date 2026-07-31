THE TAO OF THE WORLD to Make World Premiere at Stratford Festival

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A risqué new comedy will take centre stage at the Tom Patterson Theatre as The Tao of the World makes its world première. Inspired by William Congreve's The Way of the World and written and directed by Jovanni Sy 施崇梵, the production weaves together love, loyalty and ambition in a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that proves some games of the heart never go out of style.

Singaporean socialite Arabella Flynn discovers her former lover Edward Lim intends to marry her younger cousin, Millicent Tan, and makes plans to intervene. Before long, Arabella's schemes draw in her mother, Lady Helena Yu, and her lifelong confidant, Devan, while her increasingly desperate efforts unleash chaos for everyone involved. All the while, the family's staff, unnoticed by their privileged employers, quietly observe every twist, turn and indiscretion.

Sy wrote The Tao of the World after initially selecting Congreve's The Way of the World as the play he would direct for his MFA thesis in 2021. Drawn to the sharp wit and intricate social dynamics of Restoration comedy, a genre associated with plays written during the period following the fall of Cromwell's Commonwealth in the 1650s, he was eager to explore the form.

As he delved deeper into the genre, Sy found himself reflecting on the way Restoration comedies often focused on the lives of wealthy nobility and their abuse of power. Working at a time in which COVID-19 vaccines had begun to reopen the world and memories of lockdowns were beginning to fade, he observed a growing tendency to overlook the frontline workers whose efforts had sustained communities throughout the pandemic. Sy was inspired to reconsider the story's focus and set out to create a work that shifted attention from the wealthy elite to the “unseen” working class.

“The Tao of the World is my homage to Restoration comedy,” says Sy. “It celebrates the joy of being alive and the absurdities of falling in love. At the same time, it questions what restoration means. Is it more than the resumption of the status quo?” The Tao of the World combines Restoration comedy with the modern Asian rom-com.

The Tao of the World features Agnes Tong 唐若馨 as Arabella Flynn, Heidi Sy Damayo as Millicent Tan, Manami Hara 原真奈美 as Lady Helena Yu, Karthik Kadam as Devan Pillay, Derek Kwan as Jackson Lee, Michael Man as Dr. Wilson Wong and Angus Yam 任孝聰 as Edward Lim with Scotia Browner 白素華 as Fangirl, Boon, Tim Campbell as Trevor Flynn, Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Eleanor Marwood, Aaron Krohn, Richard Lee, Nestor Lozano Jr. as Toto, Davinder Malhi, Silvae Mercedes, Nadine Villasin as Kamila and Jennifer Villaverde.

Sy is joined by Choreographer Julio Fuentes, Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ming Wong 黄慧明, Lighting Designer Sophie Tang 汤语菲 and Composer and Sound Designer Mishelle Cuttler. The Tao of the World officially opens on August 20, 2026 and runs until September 26, 2026 at the Tom Patterson Theatre.

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