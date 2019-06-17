Steven Gallagher And Kevin Wong's DRAMA 101, A NEW MUSICAL At Toronto Fringe Festival

When the students of Roselawn High School gather to celebrate the retirement of their favourite teacher, memories are shared, rivalries surface, and love blossoms. Featuring a cast of young artists ages 13-19, Drama 101 is a funny and heartwarming new musical about the joys and challenges of high school, theatre, and life.

Written by Fringe Festival favourites Steven Gallagher (The Last Party) and Kevin Wong (The Preposterous Predicament of Polly Peel, Part 1) and directed by Steven Gallagher, Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts is pleased to present a new musical that is sure to ring true for theatre kids of every age.

Drama 101 was originally commissioned by Melissa Bencic in 2017 for the New Music Theatre Intensives program at Bravo Academy, and has since been produced by Etobicoke School for the Arts and Yellow Door Theatre (Niagara-on-the-Lake).

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts

in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

Drama 101, A New Musical

written by Steven Gallagher & Kevin Wong

directed by Steven Gallagher

featuring Cailan Bodnar, Andrew Burke, Sydney Cornett, Alan Cui, Cyrena Fiel, Jamie Graham, Sean Lee, Mauranda Nunes, Anthony Palermo, Lucas Romanelli, Sydney Scott, Nicole Sherwin, Berkley Silverman, and Mya Wong

Producer: Melissa Bencic

Music Director: Jonathan Corkal

Music Supervisor: Kevin Wong

Assistant Director: Emily Masurkevitch

Lighting Designer: Gareth Crew

Production Stage Manager: Julie-Rae King

Assistant Stage Manager: Christoph Ibrahim

Opens July 5th and runs to July 14th

Robert Gill Theatre (214 College St, Toronto ON, M5T 2Z9)

Performances:Friday July 5th 7:30pmSunday July 7th 2:15pmMonday July 8th 6:00pmWednesday July 10th 5:30pmThursday July 11th 2:45pmSaturday July 13th 9:15pmSunday July 14th 5:45pmRuntime: 90 minutesPlease note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.

Tickets:

On sale June 6th, 2019

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: (416) 966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).

In Person: At the Robert Gill Theatre box office (214 College St) one hour prior to show start time.





