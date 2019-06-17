Steven Gallagher And Kevin Wong's DRAMA 101, A NEW MUSICAL At Toronto Fringe Festival
When the students of Roselawn High School gather to celebrate the retirement of their favourite teacher, memories are shared, rivalries surface, and love blossoms. Featuring a cast of young artists ages 13-19, Drama 101 is a funny and heartwarming new musical about the joys and challenges of high school, theatre, and life.
Written by Fringe Festival favourites Steven Gallagher (The Last Party) and Kevin Wong (The Preposterous Predicament of Polly Peel, Part 1) and directed by Steven Gallagher, Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts is pleased to present a new musical that is sure to ring true for theatre kids of every age.
Drama 101 was originally commissioned by Melissa Bencic in 2017 for the New Music Theatre Intensives program at Bravo Academy, and has since been produced by Etobicoke School for the Arts and Yellow Door Theatre (Niagara-on-the-Lake).
Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts
in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents
Drama 101, A New Musical
written by Steven Gallagher & Kevin Wong
directed by Steven Gallagher
featuring Cailan Bodnar, Andrew Burke, Sydney Cornett, Alan Cui, Cyrena Fiel, Jamie Graham, Sean Lee, Mauranda Nunes, Anthony Palermo, Lucas Romanelli, Sydney Scott, Nicole Sherwin, Berkley Silverman, and Mya Wong
Producer: Melissa Bencic
Music Director: Jonathan Corkal
Music Supervisor: Kevin Wong
Assistant Director: Emily Masurkevitch
Lighting Designer: Gareth Crew
Production Stage Manager: Julie-Rae King
Assistant Stage Manager: Christoph Ibrahim
Opens July 5th and runs to July 14th
Robert Gill Theatre (214 College St, Toronto ON, M5T 2Z9)
Friday July 5th 7:30pm
Sunday July 7th 2:15pm
Monday July 8th 6:00pm
Wednesday July 10th 5:30pm
Thursday July 11th 2:45pm
Saturday July 13th 9:15pm
Sunday July 14th 5:45pm
Runtime: 90 minutes
Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.
Tickets:
On sale June 6th, 2019
Purchase online: fringetoronto.com
By Phone: (416) 966-1062
In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).
In Person: At the Robert Gill Theatre box office (214 College St) one hour prior to show start time.