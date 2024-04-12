Spotlight: UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY at Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A FANTASIA FOR THE AGE OF SUCCESSION

See Walt. See Walt run. See Walt run a multinational media conglomerate, remaking the world in his image. See Walt contemplate that image. See Walt contemplate cryonics. See Disney on ice. See Walt’s family. Hear Walt’s screenplay. See Walt’s family hear Walt’s screenplay. See Walt melt.

Outside the March ‘reanimates the Head of Disney’ with this Toronto Premiere by Obie Award-winning dramatist Lucas Hnath (Dana H., A Doll’s House Part 2), one of the funniest and most formally daring playwrights of our moment. Starring Canadian theatre great Diego Matamoros as the man, the mouse, the legend—alongside the powerhouse cast of Katherine Cullen, Tony Ofori and Anand Rajaram, in a production directed by Mitchell Cushman and presented by Soulpepper Theatre. Despite its title, this is neither a reading nor a screenplay; or rather, it’s both, in a brilliant 70-minute stage play. Hnath’s script is an intricately orchestrated merry-go-round of percussive language like a “hypercaffeinated David Mamet” (The New York Times).

The production toys with far-fetched concepts like: what if a powerful billionaire pursued his own immortality at the expense of the world around him? What if Elon Musk could doodle? And what if a melting world is no place to keep a frozen head from thawing?