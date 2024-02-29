Spotlight: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY at The Rose Brampton

Brampton On Stage is pleased to present BRUCE MCCULLOCH'S TALES OF BRAVERY & STUPIDITY - a one-man show that moves brilliantly between funny, relatable and surprisingly touching.

Using music, stand-up, and storytelling, Kids In The Hall star, BRUCE MCCULLOCH, takes us on a poetic flyover of his life “pursuing stories” and makes an unspoken agreement with the audience to contemplate the world together. Tales combines Bruce’s knack for funny observations with his humanistic yearnings, looking at the bravely stupid things he’s done - and things we all do - to make sense of our messy lives. From musings about his worldview to a window into his family, Bruce looks at the way we reach outward and inward, and his struggle against his own internal pessimism to see the beauty and joy in life.