Spotlight: RE-IMAGINED at Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre

Experience the uplifting melodies of "The Greatest Showmen: A Pasek & Paul Playlist"! Join Brampton On Stage at LBP, one of Brampton's premiere performing arts centres, for a sensational evening filled with the inspiring melodies of award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Curated by Darryn de Souza and performed by a dynamic 4-piece band, the evening features a stellar group of singers, led by some of the stars of the Toronto hit SIX: The Musical. This captivating show promises to lift your spirits with unforgettable songs from beloved musicals like "The Greatest Showman," "Dear Evan Hansen," “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” and more. Come out and enjoy an evening of extraordinary music! Featuring Robert Markus, Elisa Cruz, Julia Pulo, and Dave McDougall.