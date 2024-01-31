Spotlight: LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT at The Rose

Outside the March bring Lessons in Temperament to The Rose

By: Jan. 31, 2024

From award-winning immersive theatre company, Outside The March, Brampton On Stage presents this story of four neurodiverse brothers, told through a theatrical escape into the art and science of piano tuning.

It is impossible to perfectly tune a piano – something that musician and theatre-maker James Smith knows all too well. A few years ago James taught himself how to tune pianos as an additional source of income between gigs and discovered something even more valuable – the perfect metaphor through which to process the mental complexities of his family and their life-long journeys with OCD, autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. James shares the story of his family, while getting the piano in front of him beautifully and imperfectly in tune.

Hot off the heels of its recent feature film adaptation, catch this award-winning play’s return to the stage February 8 to 10 in The Rose Studio inside the Rose Brampton.




