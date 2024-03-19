Spotlight: JUNGLE BOOK at The Rose Brampton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"A must see!" - Broadway World “JOYOUS! A new version of the familiar story that should delight children and the adults lucky enough to join them.” - Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Written & directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller Adapted from the works of Rudyard Kipling A Kidoons and WYRD production in association with The 20K Collective Brampton On Stage presents a dazzlingly original stage adaptation of Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling at The Rose, Brampton's premier live performance venue.

Classic stories are reimagined through modern eyes, bringing beloved characters to life. Immersive video, shadow-play, and original music will transport you from the urban jungle to Mowgli’s childhood in the jungles of India. A true spectacle and evening of entertainment for audiences of all ages!