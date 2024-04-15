Spotlight: ART at The Rose Brampton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art By Yasmina Reza Translated by Christopher Hampton Presented by The Hive in partnership with Brampton On Stage Directed by Jimish Thakkar “…wildly funny, naughtily provocative…” —New York Post. “'ART’ sounds like a marriage of Molière and Woody Allen…” —Newsweek.

Curtain up on a piece of modern art: A white painting. A white canvas, with white background. White lines. How much would you pay for it? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? Sia's purchase of a modern artwork sparks controversy among friends. Myra despises the painting, while Yvan's attempts to mediate lead to hilarious consequences. Winner of the 1998 Tony Award® for Best Play, the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, and multiple Molière Awards, ART is a dark comedy that delves into the complexities of friendship and the nature of art. Filled with sharp humor and insightful dialogue, Reza’s masterpiece explores the dynamics of human connection and the blurred lines between art and life... And if, in fact, the white painting is really... white.

Directed by Jimish Thakkar (12 Angry Jurors, Wait Until Dark, The Vagina Monologues), The Hive Performing Arts in partnership with Brampton On Stage presents ART with mixed-gender casting, challenging conventions and offering fresh perspectives on friendship and identity through an English adaptation of a French classic. The question lingers: Are you the person you believe yourself to be, or are you defined by the perceptions of your friends?