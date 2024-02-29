Special Offer: A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR WITH ASHLEY BROWN at Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Experience your Toronto Symphony Orchestra in the most delightful way!



Join Ashley Brown, originator of the title role in Broadway’s Mary Poppins, for a waltz through the wonderful worlds of Disney, musical theatre, and the American songbook, with favourites from Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked, and more, as she collaborates with your TSO and Principal Pops Conductor in performances that are perfect for the whole family!



