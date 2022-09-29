Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soundstreams Presents SURFACE TENSION

Performances are October 22, 2022, 7 PM & 9:30 PM.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Soundstreams Presents SURFACE TENSION

In this RBC Bridges concert Soundstreams combines an emerging composer showcase with a performance of Surface Tension by visiting composer and mentor, Ireland's Donnacha Dennehy. Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, is pleased to announce that on October 22, two performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm will be performed by Canada's virtuosic TorQ Percussion Quartet, this year's resident RBC Bridges ensemble.

Dennehy's sizzler for percussion quartet, Surface Tension, is a work inspired both by the historic collection of percussion instruments at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the techniques used to play the bodhrán, a traditional Irish frame drum. Works for drums can be rich in rhythm and timbre, but are often harmonically less interesting because of the pitch limitations of the instrument. Dennehy's Surface Tension incorporates an unusually wide spectrum of pitches. The first half of the program will feature six world premieres for percussion - short new works, composed by the brilliant participants in Soundstreams' RBC Bridges Emerging Composer Program. The artists in this program, chosen through an international competition, have been mentored by Dennehy leading up to the showcase. TorQ Percussion Quartet, the resident ensemble for this year's RBC Bridges program, will perform their new works.

Surface Tension will be performed in an exciting new space in Liberty Village at Universal Music on Atlantic Ave.

