Singer-Songwriter Katy Topham Welcomed By SOUNDS GOOD TO ME Concert Series

On Friday August 12 at 8pm at KW Little Theatre, 'Sounds Good to Me' Performing Songwriter Series will present Katy Topham, a Kitchener-based singer-songwriter who possesses not only a unique and distinctive singing voice but also an incredible talent for creating memorable and authentic songs.

Her live shows engage the crowd with an acoustic homey feel and pull in the attention of audiences who are looking for real, honest stories about life, love and everything in between. Katy writes songs that tug at the heartstrings and she makes crowds laugh with her dry wit.

Performing locally and around Ontario, Katy has performed at several festivals and was among those selected out of hundreds of applicants, for the CCMA Songwriters Showcase in 2012 and the Virtual Diamonds In The Rough Showcase in 2020.Katy has a 5 song EP to her credit and is currently working in the studio to complete her second EP due to be released September 2022.

She has released 6 singles since the beginning of 2019 all of which have garnered radio airplay. As fans anxiously anticipate her next single release on August 26th 2022, her previous releases are available across all digital distribution platforms. Learn more at: http://katytopham.ca. Tickets: $25 at the door, $26.87 through Eventbrite at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190147®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2Fkaty-topham-tickets-378333765477?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

Reduced or waived admission for the unwaged and underwaged. Please contact by phone (519) 341-0374) or email (info@performingsongwriters.ca) for more information.

'Sounds Good to Me' is grateful to their July show sponsors: TWB Brewing, Jim McIntyre, and, Deb Chapman & Peter Eglin. They will be giving away some wonderful door prizes to those who attend this concert, courtesy of these sponsors!

Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.

For more information visit http://kwperformingsongwriters.ca.