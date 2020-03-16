Shaw Festival Cancels All Public Events Until April 30

In an effort to help lessen the spread of COVID-19, the Shaw Festival is cancelling all public events with the intention of resuming performances on May 1.



Over the next 24 hours, the Shaw Festival will cease all on-site non-essential business operations, implementing work from home options if positions allow. At this time, The Shaw plans to resume rehearsals as well as re-open its administration and box offices on April 6.



"Your health and safety and that of our community, our artists and our staff is our top priority. We feel that cancelling performances and drastically reducing business operations is the only responsible decision at this time," said Tim Jennings, Executive Director/CEO. "We will continue to monitor the situation to see if additional cancellations and closures are required based on the recommendations of the public health units of the region, province and country."



Those who had tickets to the affected performances will have the full value of their tickets held on their account. Box office representatives will be contacting ticket holders to reschedule or refund once the box office has re-opened. In the meantime, if you have any ticket-related questions, please email feedback@shawfest.com.



During this time of limited operational capacity, patrons are asked to be patient as our box office staff will be reduced. Response time will be longer than usual, but all patron concerns will be addressed.



"We have an incredible team here who have been cooking up some wonderful theatre. Of course it is frustrating to have to put that on hold, but if our aim is to create a more human, more connected theatre, then our first priority has to be keeping everyone safe," said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director. "I know our amazing audience will understand and support us; and we send everyone our love and good thoughts. Please stay safe and well; we will get through this together."



For the most up-to-date information please visit shawfest.com. -30- About the Shaw Festival Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival creates unforgettable theatrical encounters. The Shaw Festival is a place where people who are curious about the world gather to share the unique experience of live theatre and to create a deeper human connection with the artists, the beauty and abundance of Niagara and with each other. For more information, please visit shawfest.com.





