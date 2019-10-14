Seven Siblings Theatre presents Girl in The Machine by Stef Smith from November 14-24, 2019 in the Backspace at Theatre Passe Muraille, directed by the company's Artistic Director Will King (Recall, Titus Andronicus). The gripping two-hander, performed by Madryn McCabe (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Rhinoceros with Seven Siblings Theatre) and Alex Clay (The Cenotaph Project, Theatre by the Bay; Private Lives, Pure Carbon Theatre), delves into the undeniable link between technology and addiction and where it could lead in the not-so-distant future.

Girl in the Machine is an intimate dystopian drama that explores our potential digital future and how it might affect our relationships with one another. Polly and Owen are thriving and wildly in love, committed to each other and ready to take on the world together. Polly has recently been promoted which has led to workaholic tendencies, until Owen presents her with a new gadget - Black Box - to help her relax. But when a mysterious new technology creeps into everyone's lives the line between physical and digital rapidly dissipates, and Polly and Owen are forced to question how they each define reality, happiness, and freedom.

Seven Siblings Theatre is thrilled to be producing this play by Stef Smith, "one of Scotland's most gifted young playwrights" (The Scotsman) for Toronto audiences. The production is directed by Will King who has directed many of the company's previous productions including Frozen, Rhinoceros, Fever/Dream, and Mercury Fur. The cast is made up of the company's Artistic Producer Madryn McCabe (Cousins of Corsica; Springworks Festival; A Funny Thing Happened..., Acorn Theatre) as POLLY; Alex Clay (Rear Window, Bygone Theatre; Inch of Your Life Trilogy, Theatre Circuit) as OWEN; and introduces Toronto theatre audiences to Sappho Hansen Smythe as the voice of the BLACK BOX. The design team consists of sound design by director Will King, costume design by Julia Kim (A (Musical) Midsummer Night's Dream, Driftwood Theatre; Will You Be My Friend, Greenlights Arts/TPM; Judas Noir, Obsidian Theatre), lighting design by Chin Palipane (Bathtub Girls, Kairos Collective; And So It Goes, Kyanite Theatre; From Judy to Bette: The Stars of Old Hollywood, Next Stage Theatre Festival), and set design by Stephen King.

Tickets are available at the Arts Box Office (run by Theatre Passe Muraille). You can purchase tickets in advance in-person, by phone (416-504-7529), and online.

Click here for more information about box office hours and location.





