SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival

Performances run October 18-29, 2023 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival

After touring internationally across Europe, the UK and Australia, including a critically-acclaimed run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, Something In The Water makes its Toronto debut from October 18-29, 2023 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre as part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival.


When Grumms transforms into a squid monster (think Creature from the Black Lagoon meets The Muppets), they must hide their secret identity and disguise themselves as a 'normal human woman.' An absurd exploration of gender, the show is inspired by performer/creator S.E. Grummett's experience coming out as transgender non-binary and is directed/co-created by Deanna Fleysher (of award-winning comedy Butt Kapinski), with puppetry design by Mind of a Snail. 

Winner of the Best Theatre Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival out of nearly 1,000 shows in the festival, Something In The Water combines stunning live video projections, puppetry, and physical comedy, providing a unique perspective about the gender-diverse experience in an empowering and accessible way.
 




