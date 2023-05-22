SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway

SING! celebrates the musical with all-vocal versions of Broadway classics.

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival will pay tribute to Broadway as never heard before with a cappella performances of famous Broadway songs in SING! Celebrates the Musical. The show takes place Monday, May 29 at The Concert Hall in Toronto.

The show's special guest is singer/actress Sharron Matthews, who will receive the Slaight Music SING! Toronto Legacy Award during the evening. Matthews will be joined by the SING! Singers - Kevin Fox, Chris Tsujiuchi, Suba Sankaran, Dylan Bell, Tahirih Vejdani and Jeni Walls.

Tickets are $35, with half-price tickets available for students and arts workers.

Now in its 12th year, the SING! festival will feature more than 30 inspiring live performances and industry insider workshops taking place from May 29 to June 4.

Canada's premier a cappella festival includes an array of concert performances incorporating musical styles from around the globe-from jazz to pop, barbershop to Broadway, and even spoken word. The SING! festival educates as well as entertains, with a series of in-person educational workshops and a free virtual music business summit.

Concert tickets range from free to $75; workshops are free to $20. All-workshop passes are available for $50 and full festival passes are $150. Half-price tickets are offered for students and arts workers.Click Here.

Over the past 12 years, SING! has built a following with a community of singers, a cappella enthusiasts, and music lovers from across Toronto and as far away as Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. SING! has also expanded to several SING! partner festivals in Texas, as well as SING! Edinburgh at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SING! Mexico, SING! Edmonton, and coming in fall 2024, SING! Vancouver.




