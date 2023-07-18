SHARING THE STAGE: Free Outdoor Performances Announced At Harbourfront Centre, August 17 â€“ 19

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced Sharing the Stage returns to Harbourfront Centre for free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, dance classes and interactive conversations August 17 â€“ 19.Â Â Â Â Â

In partnership with Harbourfront Centre, the National Ballet will present three free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, curated by Muir andÂ Robert Binet, Curator and Producer, CreativAction and Special Initiatives. The performances feature the National Ballet and three guest companies and include:Â Ever NewÂ by Binet, a pas de deux fromÂ ConcertoÂ byÂ Kenneth MacMillan, an excerpt fromÂ Rena Butler'sÂ Alleged Dances, a new CreativAction Micro-Commission from Indigenous choreographerÂ Cameron Fraser-MonroeÂ as well as works from guest companiesÂ CompaÃ±Ã­a Carmen Romero,Â Lua Shayenne Dance CompanyÂ andÂ Rock Bottom Movement.Â Â

Performances are free and general admission. New this year, patrons will be able to reserve a general admission seat online as of August 1 at 11:00 am on a first come, first served basis. Instructions will be emailed to guests upon reservation. Rush tickets will also be available for every performance on the day of the show. Booked general admission seats are reserved until 7:15 pm only and will be released to the Rush line promptly at that time.Â

Performances on the Concert Stage, 8:00 pm

August 17, 18, 19

Alleged DancesÂ Excerpt by Rena Butler Performed by The National Ballet of Canada

Waves | VaguesÂ Performed by Lua Shayenne Dance CompanyÂ

New Work by Cameron Fraser-Monroe Performed by The National Ballet of CanadaÂ

VidaÂ Performed by CompaÃ±Ã­a Carmen Romero and RBC Apprentices of The National Ballet of Canada

ConcertoÂ Pas de Deux by Kenneth MacMillan Performed by The National Ballet of CanadaÂ

KID SISTERÂ Performed by Rock Bottom MovementÂ

Ever NewÂ by Robert Binet Performed by RBC Apprentices of The National Ballet of CanadaÂ Â Â

Show + TellÂ on the Concert Stage, 7:15 pm

Show + Tell takes place on the iconic Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage before every Sharing the Stage performance starting at 7:15 pm. An opportunity to hear directly from dance artists about how they work and create, Show + Tell is free and is included with your reservation.Â Â Â

Dance With UsÂ on Stage-in-the-Park, 6:00 pm

Â

The company is offering free dance classes taught by guest artists and In Studio DirectorÂ Kate KernaghanÂ at Harbourfront Centre's Stage-in-the-Park from 6:00 pm on each day of Sharing the Stage. The free classes are drop-in and vary from Ballet to West African to Flamenco.Â Â Â Â

