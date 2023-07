SHARING THE STAGE: Free Outdoor Performances Announced At Harbourfront Centre, August 17 â€“ 19

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced Sharing the Stage returns to Harbourfront Centre for free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, dance classes and interactive conversations August 17 – 19.

In partnership with Harbourfront Centre, the National Ballet will present three free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, curated by Muir and Robert Binet, Curator and Producer, CreativAction and Special Initiatives. The performances feature the National Ballet and three guest companies and include: Ever New by Binet, a pas de deux from Concerto by Kenneth MacMillan, an excerpt from Rena Butler's Alleged Dances, a new CreativAction Micro-Commission from Indigenous choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe as well as works from guest companies Compañía Carmen Romero, Lua Shayenne Dance Company and Rock Bottom Movement.

Performances are free and general admission. New this year, patrons will be able to reserve a general admission seat online as of August 1 at 11:00 am on a first come, first served basis. Instructions will be emailed to guests upon reservation. Rush tickets will also be available for every performance on the day of the show. Booked general admission seats are reserved until 7:15 pm only and will be released to the Rush line promptly at that time.

Performances on the Concert Stage, 8:00 pm

August 17, 18, 19

Alleged Dances Excerpt by Rena Butler Performed by The National Ballet of Canada

Waves | Vagues Performed by Lua Shayenne Dance Company

New Work by Cameron Fraser-Monroe Performed by The National Ballet of Canada

Vida Performed by Compañía Carmen Romero and RBC Apprentices of The National Ballet of Canada

Concerto Pas de Deux by Kenneth MacMillan Performed by The National Ballet of Canada

KID SISTER Performed by Rock Bottom Movement

Ever New by Robert Binet Performed by RBC Apprentices of The National Ballet of Canada

Show + Tell on the Concert Stage, 7:15 pm

Show + Tell takes place on the iconic Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage before every Sharing the Stage performance starting at 7:15 pm. An opportunity to hear directly from dance artists about how they work and create, Show + Tell is free and is included with your reservation.

Dance With Us on Stage-in-the-Park, 6:00 pm



The company is offering free dance classes taught by guest artists and In Studio Director Kate Kernaghan at Harbourfront Centre's Stage-in-the-Park from 6:00 pm on each day of Sharing the Stage. The free classes are drop-in and vary from Ballet to West African to Flamenco.

