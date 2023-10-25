Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Soulpepper Theatre presents the latest addition to their Her Words festival featuring female playwrights with Kat Sandler's scandalous and hilarious romp Wildwoman. This unique take on the lesser known alleged true story behind Beauty and the Beast introduces the audience to Catherine de Medici (Rose Napoli) from the infamous Medici family, a woman known for her scheming Machiavellian ways who left a long bloody trail in her wake.

Wildwoman begins with Catherine's wedding to Henry II of France (Tony Ofori), a cruel and petulent manchild hardly fit to be King. A manchild, for all intents and purposes, evident in his relationship with Lady Diane de Portiers (Rosemary Dunsmore), his much older mistress. Immediately, Catherine is on the brutal receiving end of Henry's wrath as he makes clear her purpose in being his wife, baring his sons.

Also at the mercy of Henry's wrath are Catherine's lady in waiting Kitty (Gabriella Sunder Singh) who's face was horribly scarred as a child and Pedro González a man born with a rare condition known as hypertrichosis ('too much hair' in Latin, known in modern times as the 'werewolf syndrome'). Pedro was given to Henry as a human oddity gift and was jokingly given the Latin name Petrus Gonsalvus (known as Pete in the production and played by Dan Mousseau), an education, and a position at court. As a form of distraction and entertainment, the two are married in order to produce human oddity children who were then bought and traded my nobels like trading cards.

What ultimately makes Wildwoman work is Sandler's boldness in refusing to hold back. Yes, this production is wildly and darkly comedic and often the comedy is centered in how downright sexual these characters are. And yes, these characters are all offensive and what redeeming qualities any of them have are far overshadowed by their self-serving nature. Everyone is at fault. Everyone is at blame. These characters are terrible and that's why we love them.

With a small five-person cast, each actor has ample opportunity to truly shine in their character and here they all have accomplished this. Napoli as Catherine is the star and she is just wonderful to watch. Her portrayal of Catherine fully embodies the ruthlessness and cunningnes that is expected from a Medici. Her wrath as a woman scorned is simply superb. If there is anyone in this cast that does deserve sympathy, it'd have to be Mousseau as Pete. Born an outsider, paraded and mocked for his condition, used for his virility, Mousseau exudes the pain of a man trying to find his way in a world not built or him.

As always, a Soulpepper Theatre set is a marvel and the swathing antler design of this set is remarkable. Designer Nick Blais and his team have truly outdone themselves here, as has Michelle Tracey and her sumptuous costumes.

There are only a few more days remaining to witness the spectacle that is Wildwoman. Don't miss the opportunity.

Photo by Dahlia Katz