Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

This raucous and raunchy romp inspired by the true story behind Beauty and the Beast closes on Sunday

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024 Photo 2 WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024
Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST Photo 4 Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST

Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Soulpepper Theatre presents the latest addition to their Her Words festival featuring female playwrights with Kat Sandler's scandalous and hilarious romp Wildwoman. This unique take on the lesser known alleged true story behind Beauty and the Beast introduces the audience to Catherine de Medici (Rose Napoli) from the infamous Medici family, a woman known for her scheming Machiavellian ways who left a long bloody trail in her wake. 

Wildwoman begins with Catherine's wedding to Henry II of France (Tony Ofori), a cruel and petulent manchild hardly fit to be King. A manchild, for all intents and purposes, evident in his relationship with Lady Diane de Portiers (Rosemary Dunsmore), his much older mistress. Immediately, Catherine is on the brutal receiving end of Henry's wrath as he makes clear her purpose in being his wife, baring his sons.

Also at the mercy of Henry's wrath are Catherine's lady in waiting Kitty (Gabriella Sunder Singh) who's face was horribly scarred as a child and Pedro González a man born with a rare condition known as hypertrichosis ('too much hair' in Latin, known in modern times as the 'werewolf syndrome'). Pedro was given to Henry as a human oddity gift and was jokingly given the Latin name Petrus Gonsalvus (known as Pete in the production and played by Dan Mousseau), an education, and a position at court. As a form of distraction and entertainment, the two are married in order to produce human oddity children who were then bought and traded my nobels like trading cards. 

What ultimately makes Wildwoman work is Sandler's boldness in refusing to hold back. Yes, this production is wildly and darkly comedic and often the comedy is centered in how downright sexual these characters are. And yes, these characters are all offensive and what redeeming qualities any of them have are far overshadowed by their self-serving nature. Everyone is at fault. Everyone is at blame. These characters are terrible and that's why we love them.    

With a small five-person cast, each actor has ample opportunity to truly shine in their character and here they all have accomplished this. Napoli as Catherine is the star and she is just wonderful to watch. Her portrayal of Catherine fully embodies the ruthlessness and cunningnes that is expected from a Medici. Her wrath as a woman scorned is simply superb. If there is anyone in this cast that does deserve sympathy, it'd have to be Mousseau as Pete. Born an outsider, paraded and mocked for his condition, used for his virility, Mousseau exudes the pain of a man trying to find his way in a world not built or him.

As always, a Soulpepper Theatre set is a marvel and the swathing antler design of this set is remarkable. Designer Nick Blais and his team have truly outdone themselves here, as has Michelle Tracey and her sumptuous costumes.

There are only a few more days remaining to witness the spectacle that is Wildwoman. Don't miss the opportunity. 

Photo by Dahlia Katz




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative Photo
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative

Celebrate those who inspire you with SIX THE MUSICAL! Check out the Queen of the Month feature and discover the incredible women behind the show.

2
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre Photo
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Soulpepper Theatre presents the latest addition to their Her Words festival with Kat Sandler's scandalous and hilarious romp Wildwoman. Based on the alleged true story behind Beauty and the Beast, Catherine de Medici from the infamous Medici family, a woman known for her scheming Machiavellian ways, marries a petulant manchild King Henry II.

3
WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024 Photo
WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024

WICKED's long-awaited sixth Toronto engagement will play the Princess of Wales Theatre from June 5 to July 21, 2024. Tickets will go on public sale on Monday October 30, which coincides with the show's 20th anniversary on Broadway.

4
Interview: Marshall Pynkoski And Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg of Opera Atelier on ORPHEUS AN Photo
Interview: Marshall Pynkoski And Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg of Opera Atelier on ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE

Opera Atelier opens its 2023-2024 season on October 26th at the Elgin Theatre with Gluck's ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE. BroadwayWorld spoke to Opera Atelier's founding co-artistic directors Marshall Pynkoski C.M. and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg C.M. about what makes this take on the famous myth so unique.

From This Author - Samantha Wu

Samantha is both a writer and a fan of the arts and has been able to find numerous ways to pair the two. Formerly an editor and writer at Mooney on Theatre, she also serves as a photojournalist for Th... Samantha Wu">(read more about this author)

Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper TheatreReview: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre
Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish TheatreReview: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra TheatreReview: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre
Review: SPACIOUSNESS at Fort York with Toronto History Museums in Partnership with Soulpepper TheatreReview: SPACIOUSNESS at Fort York with Toronto History Museums in Partnership with Soulpepper Theatre

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Peter Pan: The Panto in Toronto Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
The Vagina Monologues in Toronto The Vagina Monologues
Cyril Clark (10/26-10/28)
FireWorks Festival in Toronto FireWorks Festival
Alumnae Theatre (11/08-11/26)
The Wizard of Oz in Toronto The Wizard of Oz
The Rose (11/02-11/12)
Choral Kaleidoscope in Toronto Choral Kaleidoscope
Tafelmusik (11/17-11/19)
Fiddler on the Roof in Toronto Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
Xanadu in Toronto Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
Little Circus That Could in Toronto Little Circus That Could
Wychwood Theatre (11/04-11/19)
The Ugly Duckling in Toronto The Ugly Duckling
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/29-10/29)
Handel Messiah in Toronto Handel Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/14-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You