Review: UNCLE VANYA at CAA Theatre

Crow's Theatre presents a world-premiere adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic Uncle Vanya, adapted by Liisa Repo-Martell and directed by Chris Abraham, playing now at the CAA Theatre until February 25, 2024. What has always been an intensely emotional story brimming with familial trauma gets a revival that is fresh with smart comedic timing and unrequited passion. This sumptuous performance is something a theatre lover will not want to miss.

Nearing the end of Czarist Russia, Ivan “Vanya” Voynitskiy (played by Tom Rooney) and his niece Sonya (bahia watson) struggle to maintain the family estate. Sonya's father Professor Alexandre Serebryakov (Eric Peterson) returns with his young glamorous wife Yelena (Shannon Taylor) after his retirement and announces that he plans on selling the estate and evict the family causing an explosive response.

Rounding out this electrifying cast of characters include the young handsome doctor Astrov (Ali Kazmi); "Waffles", the impoverished landowner (Anand Rajaram); Maman, the matriarch of the family (dtaborah johnson), and Marina the Nana of the home (Carolyn Fe).

There are many elements that stand out with this production of Uncle Vanya namely the performances and the unique casting choices. For a story set in Russia featuring a Russian family, it was surprising to see a rather diverse and multiracial cast. The casting choices worked well and the family chemistry was spot on.

Kazmi stood out as Doctor Astrov, the young magnetic doctor arrives to the estate to care for the aging Professor and in turn captures the attention of young Sonya. It's clear why she's so smitten, he's intriguing and enigmatic with an alluring personality that is easy to be drawn into and Kazmi plays into all of those traits exceptionally well. Likewise watson's portrayal of Sonya is innocent and hopeful. She's clearly young with much responsibility that has befallen her and she's doing her best to maintain hope for the whole family during a very difficult period of time.

Rooney, taking on the lead role of Uncle Vanya, does an exceptional job in particular with his comedic timing that perfectly gives the audience a much needed reprieve during intense moments. Within those intense moments, Rooney's portrayal is that of a ticking bomb - rash, nerve-wracking, and unpredictable.

The lush and sumptuous set is the first thing that the audience sees as they take their seats and indeed the set here designed by Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan is captivating especially with the way the lighting by Kimberly Purtell and Imogen Wilson streams in through the window during the storm. Adding the sound by Thomas Ryder Payne, the whole presentation is a multi-sensory experience that is remarkable.

Crow's Theatre have done a tremendous job with this new adaptation of Uncle Yanya and if you were unable to catch a performance during its original run, now is your chance to do so. Don't miss out!

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz