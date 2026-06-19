Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Princess Of Wales Theatre

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The Outsiders’ Canadian debut, presented with Mirvish Productions, is a seamless, multi-sensory delight that evokes strong reactions from traditionally quiet Toronto audiences.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s generationally-beloved 1967 novel of the same name, The Outsiders centers around 14 year-old Ponyboy Curtis (Nolan White) as he navigates classism, romance, family dynamics and tragedy in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As someone who has neither read Hinton’s novel nor watched the 1983 film version directed by Francis Ford Coppola, my review is based solely on The Outsiders as a standalone piece of musical theatre.

Led by Danya Taymor’s Tony Award-winning direction, The Outsiders has a consistent style and feel, enhanced by the rustic, cleverly multipurpose set (AMP Scenography feat. Tatiana Kahvegian) and colourful, character-driven costume design (Sarafina Bush) that clearly distinguishes the “Greasers” from the “Socs.”

The creative team truly shines, particularly during the infamous “rumble” where Rick and Jeff Kuperman’s precisely-timed choreography, bolstered by the show’s Tony-winning lighting (Brian MacDevitt) and sound (Cody Spencer) designs, create a showstopping, multisensory-evoking moment that leaves no room for human or technical error. These three elements (choreography, lighting and sound) are interwoven masterfully throughout the production, provoking audible gasps and visible reactions from audience members.

With many songs boasting infectious, toe-tapping melodies, Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine’s original score has clear country and gospel influences, and, overall, seems reflective of what one may have heard in 1960s Tulsa. The lyrics, however, sometimes feel forced and often contradict the show-don’t-tell philosophy of theatrical storytelling.

Nolan White is no doubt the star performer here. Physically reminiscent of a young Michael J. Fox (with vocals reminiscent of a boy band frontman from the late-1990s to early-2000s era), White's Ponyboy Curtis commands the room with his charming sweetness and notably powerful delivery of the goosebump-inducing “Great Expectations.”

As the middle Curtis brother, Sodapop, Corbin Drew Ross offers a memorable portrayal of a loveable teenager who is not quite the sharpest tool in the shed (think Van Montgomery from the “Reba” sitcom).

Travis Roy Rogers looks more than a decade older than most of his fellow cast members, but this only adds to his believability as the tired, overworked oldest brother, Darrel Curtis.

When all three Curtis brothers share the stage during "Throwing in the Towel," one of the most moving songs in the show, their undeniable familial chemistry is on full display, voices harmonizing beautifully together.

Bonale Fambrini (Johnny Cade), Jaydon Nget (who usually performs the role of Two-Bit, but went on for Dallas Winston on press night) and Emma Hearn (Cherry Valance) all deliver powerful and memorable performances, Hearn making the best out of what seems to be an underdeveloped character who exists purely as a love interest for Ponyboy.

The ensemble, although relatively small, is fully utilized in splashy choreographic numbers and in the background of more intimate, dialogue-driven scenes.

While perhaps passable as young teenagers from the rear balcony, from the orchestra it’s clear that many actors here are much older than their characters are supposed to be.

Without comparing it to Hinton’s novel or Coppola's film, Adam Rapp and Justin Levine's book feels heartfelt and concise but is overshadowed by showier elements of the production.

Overall, The Outsiders is a highly-entertaining, well-rounded musical that, while ultimately familiar and conventional, is worth the price of admission. Even to someone not well-acquainted with other iterations of The Outsiders, it's clear that this production has been crafted with deep appreciation for the beloved source material.

The Outsiders, which made its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2023, is still welcoming audiences on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (it’s the last standing show of the 2023-2024 Broadway season) while concurrently touring North America.

The touring production is housed at Mirvish’s Princess of Wales Theatre through July 26 and then heads to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.





Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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