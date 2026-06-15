THE OUTSIDERS to Offer Same-Day Rush Tickets and 'Ponyboy Seat' in Toronto
Find out how to get discounted tickets to The Outsiders.
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The Toronto engagement of The Outsiders is launching Same-Day Rush tickets and the “Ponyboy Seat”. The production will be performed from June 17 to July 26 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Same-day rush tickets will be available June 17 through July 26, 2026, for $69 on weekdays and $79 on weekends, based on availability. A limited number of same-day tickets may be available for purchase online beginning at 9 a.m. at https://www.mirvish.com/ticket-info/rush-seats and by phone at 1.800.461.3333 (see hours) on the day of the performance.
Tickets are $69 for Tuesday through Thursday evening and matinee performances, as well as the Sunday, July 5 evening performance. Tickets are $79 for Friday and Saturday evening performances and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances.
Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Princess of Wales Theatre box office. Limit of 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Use code OUTSIDERSRUSH. *Service charge of $5 per ticket applies for online and phone sales. Blackout dates may apply based on ticket availability.
In addition, Orch AAA 32 (located in the very front row of the orchestra), known as the “Ponyboy Seat”, will also be available for purchase as a Same-Day Rush ticket for all performances. This ticket can only be purchased in person at the Princess of Wales Theatre Box Office (see hours).
It's called the “Ponyboy Seat” because the actor playing Ponyboy uses this seat for the opening number of the show, which lasts for about seven minutes. When Ponyboy vacates the seat to join the show on stage, the patron who has purchased this location will be escorted to the seat by an usher. The patron will be able to watch the opening number from a different location in the theatre.
The “Ponyboy Seat” same-day rush ticket will be available June 17 through July 26, 2026, for $69 on weekdays and $79 on weekends. Seat AAA 32 may be purchased in person at the Princess of Wales Theatre Box Office, located at 300 King St. W., on the day of the performance (see hours).
Tickets are $69 for Tuesday through Thursday evening and matinee performances, as well as the Sunday, July 5 evening performance. Tickets are $79 for Friday and Saturday evening performances and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
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