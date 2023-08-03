Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival

A Fresh Take On A Classic Story

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production! Photo 1 Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
Review: SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL at Regent Theatre Photo 2 Review: SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL at Regent Theatre
CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto Photo 3 CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Photo 4 VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto

Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival


A good story often bears repeating. Such is the case in Tom Stoppard's ON THE RAZZLE, currently playing on the Royal George stage of the Shaw Festival. It's storied provenance has beginnings dated back to the 1842 play  "Einen Jux will er sich machen"   by Johann Nestroy.  
 
Thornton Wilder used the story as the basis for  his first play, THE MERCHANT OF YONKERS, which he then modified to his better known version, THE MATCHMAKER, albeit as a secondary story to his newly created character Dolly Gallagher Levi. And Jerry Herman capitalized on the hit comedy to compose his beloved HELLO, DOLLY!
 
Here two young store clerks  in a small Austrian shop decide  to leave their jobs for a night of adventure in Vienna. But their boss (Zangler) also heads to Vienna to meet his finacee, who runs a fashion house. When the group unexpectedly collides, the craziness reaches new heights as disguises and mistaken identities follow this bunch wherever they roam.
 
Wordsmith Stoppard , whose recent success LEOPOLDSTADT just closed on Broadway, has taken the story and created a farce that charms with it's witty script full of double entendres and malapropisms. This is the type of show that the Shaw Festival does best, with  a glamorous production that is tailor made for the Royal George jewel box theatre.
 
Director Craig Hall obviously understands farce, as his cast delivers a well rehearsed concept with pinpoint accuracy. Farce demands controlled chaos, and the players deliver on all accounts. Subtle but effective physical stunts as well as broad gestures and well timed sound effects never seem out of place for the period, but rather complement the actions in true comedic style.
 
Set and costumes designed by Christina Poddubiuk are picture perfect, with a unit set that cleverly adapts to many locales. The costumes are lavishly detailed and shine in their own beauty.
 
Mike Nadajewski turns in a magnificent performance as the head clerk Weinberl. His limber body and comic timing is spot on, embodying  the adventurous young man out on the town. In a switch of gender roles, his young apprentice Christopher is played by Christy Frank. This worked just fine and lent a "Victor/Victoria" spin on a woman playing a man (who later impersonates a woman). Frank landed all the naive, wide eyed comedy with aplomb.
 
Ric Reid was the blustery shop owner Zangler, whose misuse of  language  became a true running joke. Costumed with a too tight  uniform and clanking spurred boots, it was clear that even the costume designer understood the farcical elements outlined in the script. Zangler is out to protect his niece, Marie (played with Lindsay Fu,) from the clutches of who he perceives as an undesirable young ne'er do well, Sonders (Drew Plummer).
 
Shaw favorite Patrick Galligan nearly stole the show with his brief scene as the coachman. This gent knows how to  perfectly deliver a comedic performance, full of suggestive innuendos. He even garnered exit applause for this brilliant cameo.

The ladies all fared equally well.  Claire Julien was appropriately ditzy and carefree as Madame Knorr, Zangler's fiancee. Her friend and client, Frau Fischer (Elodie Gillett) , is dragged into the drama  to impersonate Weinberl's wife.  A crazy restaurant scene ensues with drunken waiters, mixed up couples and an amorous coachman playing a game of cat and mouse.
 
Tara Rosling as Fraulein Blumenblatt is the supposed protectress of young Marie. But she brings her own comic backstory of unrequited love to the farce with her repetitive story of woe.
 
Jonathan Tan is Melchior, Zangler's newly hired personal assistant. Tan is pert and efficient, bringing his own unique humor that often played of his slight frame.
 
The resolution to the story finds a happy ending for all, plus some surprises that tie the story up with a neat bow. And the audience was the happy recipient of this charming theatrical gift.
 
ON THE RAZZLE plays at The Royal George Theatre of the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada through October 8, 2023. Contact shawfest.com for more information.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
BWW Q&A: Fiona Sauder, Matt Pilipiak, Thomas Adlerson of BED & BREAKFAST at Brampt Photo
BWW Q&A: Fiona Sauder, Matt Pilipiak, Thomas Adlerson of BED & BREAKFAST at Brampton On Stage in The Rose Studio

Image of a deep royal blue mid-century home with white trim near sunset. The home is shrouded in trees covered in green leaves turning yellow and orange in autumn. The home’s door is painted a deep turquoise and showcases a fall wreath. The numbers “134” are displayed on white trim by the door.

2
Theatre Passe Muraille Announces Renovation Underway At Historic Ryerson Avenue Facility Photo
Theatre Passe Muraille Announces Renovation Underway At Historic Ryerson Avenue Facility

One of Toronto’s most storied live performance venues, Theatre Passe Muraille is excited to announce that the 23.24 season will kick off with the World Premiere of the 2-act opera CANOE, presented in partnership with Unsettled Scores, Native Earth Performing Arts, and The Toronto Consort. CANOE will be staged off-site at Trinity St Paul’s Centre, while a transformation is underway at 16 Ryerson Avenue.

3
JAMES & JAMESY: EASY AS PIE Comes to Edmonton Fringe Photo
JAMES & JAMESY: EASY AS PIE Comes to Edmonton Fringe

Hot off the heels of their Orlando Fringe “Best-of-Fest” and Toronto Fringe “Critic’s Choice” awards, stalwarts of Fringe, James & Jamesy, are primed to hit Edmonton with their latest show James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie. The show, which explores themes of memory and friendship, is a captivating and heartwarming look at the power of love in healing from past events.

4
Cast Announced For NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Crows Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Crow's Theatre

Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company have announced the cast and creative team for the long-awaited Canadian premiere of the Broadway phenomenon NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 by Dave Malloy. This 12-time Tony-nominated musical delivers a radically contemporary and moving take on Tolstoy's War and Peace through its audacious storytelling and groundbreaking score that mixes indie rock, pop, folk, electronic dance, and classic Broadway music. 

From This Author - Michael Rabice

Michael Rabice has over  40 years of experience attending plays, musicals and opera all over the world. He is a frequent performer in opera and has appeared with the Glimmerglass Opera, Artp... (read more about this author)

Review: CARMINA BURANA at ArtparkReview: CARMINA BURANA at Artpark
Review: BLITHE SPIRIT at Shaw FestivalReview: BLITHE SPIRIT at Shaw Festival
Previews: THE FANTASTICKS at Provincetown TheaterPreviews: THE FANTASTICKS at Provincetown Theater
Review: GYPSY at Shaw FestivalReview: GYPSY at Shaw Festival

Videos

VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Video
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Video
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Alumni Show
The Second City (8/11-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven 4 & 5
Tafelmusik (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Green Box
Maja Prentice Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Flag Means [Blank] - An Unscripted Pirate Adventure
Pirate Life (9/13-10/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You