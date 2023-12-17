Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Review: 42ND STREET at Princess Of Wales

This glitzy, glossy, toe-tapping spectacle is on stage until January 21 2024

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CHRIS, MRS. at Winter Garden Theatre Photo 1 Review: CHRIS, MRS. at Winter Garden Theatre
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 2 Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Nana Mouskouri To Return To Massey Hall in May 2024 Photo 3 Nana Mouskouri To Return To Massey Hall in May 2024
Interview: Liam Tobin And Danielle Wade of CHRIS, MRS. at the Winter Garden Theatre Photo 4 Interview: Liam Tobin And Danielle Wade of CHRIS, MRS. at the Winter Garden Theatre

Review: 42ND STREET at Princess Of Wales

If you're looking for a holiday musical to entertain the whole family, 42nd Street is full of  song and dance, sparkling costumes, and toe-tapping spectacle. The Tony Award-winning production is playing at the Princess of Wales Theatre into the New Year.

In 42nd Street, stage producer Julian Marsh (Adam Garcia) is desperate for a new hit to bring him out of debt and as he wraps his final auditions for Pretty Lady, in stumbles Peggy Sawyer (Nicole-Lily Baisden), a young dancer with stars in her eyes and a formidable talent keeping those stars alight. In no time, she manages to impress Marsh to keep her in the tap-dancing chorus. Everyone seems to be excited for the young starlet's rise to fame except for one, lead actress Dorothy Brock (Ruthie Henshall) insulted that she was required to audition for her leading role and further annoyed that Sawyer can't help but upstage her. An unfortunate accident leads to Sawyer's catapult to stardom.

Admittedly, I had not heard of 42nd Street before attending the show. Much of the premise sounds similar to Phantom of the Opera, a production that I adore. However, unlike Phantom, 42nd Street seemed to lack the substance and gravitas that I look for in my preferred musical spectacles - something dark and urgent to balance the razzle dazzle. For this reason, I found myself unable to fully connect with 42nd Street. There were scenes, ones involving hired hitmen, that appeared to be ones that would add a touch of danger and excitement to the mix, but they fizzled out.

That's not to detract from the show itself - everything about the production is incredibly well done. The costumes and set by Robert Jones, choreography by Bill Deamer and Kylie Cruikshanks, and of course the talent of the cast (in particular Baisden and Henshell) is not to be ignored.

But if you are looking for a holiday show that the whole family will enjoy, 42nd Street has all the holiday sparkle you're looking for. 

Photo Credit: Johan Persson


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
CHRISTMAS CLICHES: A SISTERLY CABARET to be Presented at El Mocambo This Month Photo
CHRISTMAS CLICHES: A SISTERLY CABARET to be Presented at El Mocambo This Month

Experience the enchanting world of holiday magic in 'Christmas Clichés: A Sisterly Cabaret' featuring timeless Christmas classics and heartwarming performances by Rachel Delduca and Eva Petris.

2
FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Return to Toronto Photo
FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Return to Toronto

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is coming to Toronto’s Lighthouse ArtSpace March 6-17, 2024. 

3
IDEAS AT CROWS THEATRE To Be Recorded At Crows Theatre From January To June 2024, Inspired Photo
IDEAS AT CROW'S THEATRE To Be Recorded At Crow's Theatre From January To June 2024, Inspired By Five Plays In The Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season

IDEAS AT CROW’S THEATRE to be recorded at Crow’s Theatre from January to June 2024, inspired by five plays in the Theatre’s 40th anniversary season.

4
Nana Mouskouri To Return To Massey Hall in May 2024 Photo
Nana Mouskouri To Return To Massey Hall in May 2024

Greek legend Nana Mouskouri has played the Massey Hall stage over 25 times throughout her career, and she returns on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

From This Author - Samantha Wu

Samantha is both a writer and a fan of the arts and has been able to find numerous ways to pair the two. Formerly an editor and writer at Mooney on Theatre, she also serves as a photojournalist for Th... Samantha Wu">(read more about this author)

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ed Mirvish TheatreReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish TheatreReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Princess Of WalesReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Princess Of Wales
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper TheatreReview: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Comic Books Live! in Toronto Comic Books Live!
The Assembly Theatre (12/21-12/21)
Blake and Clay's Gay Agenda in Toronto Blake and Clay's Gay Agenda
The Assembly Theatre (12/27-12/30)
Theatresports in Toronto Theatresports
Comedy Bar (11/17-12/29)
The Three Little Pigs in Toronto The Three Little Pigs
Wychwood Theatre (2/10-3/17)
The Inheritance Part 1 & 2 in Toronto The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes in Toronto The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE in Toronto THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE
Comedy Bar (1/05-2/23)
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Toronto It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Young People's Theatre (11/20-12/30)
Magic Mel in Toronto Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
A Chritsmas Carol in Toronto A Chritsmas Carol
Campbell House Museum (12/06-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You