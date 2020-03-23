Rebecca Perry's FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD to be Live-Streamed

Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Bette Davis, and Betty Hutton - their stories, their comedy and their songs timelessly warm the hearts and bring hope to millions! Solo show guru Rebecca Perry is taking us back to a simpler time, with an hour-long intimate, live-streamed, fireside version of her critically acclaimed solo show, FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD, condensed from the two-act production which tours North America and the UK.

With repeat visits and sold out runs in England, Scotland, Ireland, across Canada, and in the US, and with three Broadway World awards to her name for her critically acclaimed one-woman shows CONFESSIONS OF A REDHEADED COFFEESHOP GIRL and its sequel ADVENTURES OF A REDHEADED COFFEESHOP GIRL, Perry now offers something completely different, live-streaming the glitz, the glamour and some of the most loved songs of all time like "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" to homes everywhere. Cozy up with music, skits and stories full of that Old Hollywood charm.

FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD looks at the lives and times of Garland, Ball, Davis and Hutton: four names that have stood the test of time and planted themselves in the hearts of millions the world over. Trailblazers refusing to be "just another ingénue" during Hollywood's Golden Age, they broke the mold, taking the studio system to task, fighting for the roles that made them famous, and opening doors that had previously been firmly shut for women in the film industry. Weaving together scandalous headlines, bestselling timeless songs and classic comedy gold, we journey through the ground-breaking careers of these screen legends of yesteryear.



See it on YouTube Live, Thursday, March 26th

at 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PT / 10:30pm GMT

www.rebeccaperry.ca/youtube





