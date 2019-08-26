RESONANCE Makes Toronto Premiere

Human Body Expression explores the quiet strength of peaceful revolution in Resonance, a compelling hybrid of contemporary dance and rock music, on stage September 26-28, 2019 at 8pm at Sts Cyril & Methody Macedonian-Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church. Directed and choreographed by the company's award-winning Artistic Director Hanna Kiel, and featuring original music composed by Dora-nominated Greg Harrison, Resonance is an artistic response to the successful public protests demanding the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. Following dramatic revelations surrounding influence peddling and corruption, this bold and provocative work probes the evolution of social outcry into direct action.

"I've always been interested in the ways that human beings propel themselves forward," says Kiel. "Resonance is not about politics, but rather about recognizing the moments in our lives when significant, global change takes effect. I was profoundly moved by the power of the people to make real change with the successful 2016 South Korean impeachment protests - a turning point of evolution when everyone set aside their differences, working together with one voice to move the country forward - that still resonates across the world, especially in the current political climate."

The universal language of live rock music will be harnessed to bring a palpable sense of urgency and passion to Resonance. The soundscape includes strong drum beats and electric guitars, spurring the audience into action and leveraging a sense of human connection. Joining composer Harrison, who has performed with Jeremy Dutcher and Cirque du Soleil, will be musicians Adam Campbell on drums, Andrew Beaudoin on guitar, and Roger Cournoyer on bass guitar.

Each dancer's individuality - demonstrated through style, background, gender - will be immediately apparent as the work commences, but as Resonance progresses, a unified collective will materialize. Comprised of 12 emerging professional artists, all under the age of 28, the ensemble includes Connor Mitton, Eleanor van Veen, Jake Poloz, Jake Ramos, J.t. Papandreos, Lonii Garnons-Williams, Martha Hart, Morgyn Aronyk-Schell, Peter Kelly, Roberto Soria, Sarah MacDonald, and Zsakira Del Co.

Resonance's staging within the highly unconventional space of a church will draw into sharp relief both the rock concert experience and allow the audience to truly perceive the impact of each other's collective power. This poignant contrast will be reflected in Noah Feaver's lighting design and Julia Y Kim's costumes.

Dora-winner Hanna Kiel is from Seoul, South Korea, and moved to Vancouver in 1996. She has presented her work at 12 Minutes Max, PlanB Singles and solos Festival, Dancing on the Edge Festival, and Pulse at the Scotiabank Dance Centre in Vancouver. In 2007, she collaborated with Yoko Ono as a dancer and choreographer at Centre A. Moving to Toronto in 2008, Hanna has continued choreographing for: The National Ballet of Canada, ProArteDanza, Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre, Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, Conteur Dance Academy, George Brown Dance, Ryerson Dances, School of Toronto Dance Theatre, Kenny Pearl's Emerging Artist Intensive, IGNITE, Ballet Jörgen, Alias Dance Project, Toronto Dance Theatre, and Decidedly Jazz Danceworks in Calgary. She was an E-choreographer in 2015 for Springboard Danse Montreal and was one of the choreographers at Osez 2018 in Quebec City. Hanna is the artistic director of Human Body Expression and one of the founders of "The Garage" dance development and exchange collective group.

Resonance is A DanceWorks CoWorks Series Event.

