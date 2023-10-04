RENT and MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Extended At Stratford Festival Due To Popular Demand

The Stratford Festival's hugely popular musicals are being extended. Rent will have another week on stage, with performances running until November 5. And Monty Python's Spamalot is being extended for a second time, offering performances until November 18.

Rent has delighted audiences and critics alike with a powerful cast of stars, favourites and breakthrough performances on the Festival Theatre stage.

The production features Andrea Macasaet as Mimi Marquez, Robert Markus as Mark Cohen and Kolton Stewart as Roger Davis with Jahlen Barnes as Benjamin Coffin III, Nestor Lozano Jr. as Angel Dumott Schunard, Erica Peck as Maureen Johnson, Lee Siegel as Tom Collins and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Joanne Jefferson. The cast also includes Gabriel Antonacci, Noah Beemer, Malinda Carroll, Celeste Catena, Christine Desjardins, Nick Dolan, Kelly Holiff, Matthew Joseph, Masini McDermott, Danielle Verayo, Alex Wierzbicki and Travae Williams.

The all-new production of the beloved rock musical by Jonathan Larson was directed by Thom Allison and choreographed by Marc Kimelman. Allison and Kimelman were joined by Music Director Franklin Brasz, Set Designer Brandon Kleiman, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Projection Designer Corwin Ferguson and Sound Designer Joshua D. Reid.

The Stratford Festival's Avon Theatre continues to shake with laughter, sing-along moments and the clip-clop of coconuts during performances of Monty Python's Spamalot which is now extended for a second time, through to November 18.

The production offers up a hefty share of irreverence in a hilarious spoof of the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they go in search of the Holy Grail. This outrageous musical comedy with book and lyrics by Eric Idle, and music by John Du Prez and Idle lets us look at our flaws and foibles and in doing so allows us to laugh at the things that make us human.

Stratford favourite Jonathan Goad leads the charge as King Arthur. His round table is surrounded by some of Canada's top musical performers including Eddie Glen as Patsy, Aaron Krohn as Sir Lancelot, Trevor Patt as Sir Robin and Liam Tobin as Sir Dennis Galahad.

The Lady of the Lake, played until Labour Day weekend by Jennifer Rider-Shaw (now on maternity leave), is played by Kimberly-Ann Truong, well remembered for her wonderfully outrageous portrayal of Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show, another Stratford musical extended to meet demand.

The cast also includes Eric Abel, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Amanda De Freitas, Aidan deSalaiz, Josh Doig, Henry Firmston, Evangelia Kambites, McKinley Knuckle, Bethany Kovarik, Gracie Mack, Ayrin Mackie, Anthony MacPherson, Heather McGuigan, Kyla Musselman and Jason Sermonia.

The production was directed by Lezlie Wade with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director Laura Burton, Designer David Boechler, Lighting Designer Renée Brode, Projection Designer Sean Nieuwenhuis and Sound Designer emily c. porter.

Tickets for these extensions and other performances are on sale now. To order tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at 1.800.567.1600.

Tickets are also available for King Lear, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, A Wrinkle in Time and Frankenstein Revived.