Puppetmongers Theatre Presents Their 30th Winter Holiday Show

Puppetmongers Theatre return to the Tarragon Theatre this December to celebrate its 30th anniversary of delightful Winter Holiday performances with Tea at the Palace - the show that started this tradition. Created by Puppetmongers' Co-Artistic Directors (and brother and sister) Ann Powell and David Powell, and directed by Sharon Weisbaum, this theatrical feast for family audiences aged 5 and older runs for only 6 performances at Tarragon Theatre's Extraspace, from December 26- 29, 2019.

Tea at the Palace is a sumptuous retelling of two heartwarming tales told in old Russia, that explore themes of equity, social justice and compassion. A peasant is brought to the Tsar's court and charged with treason, simply for enjoying his tea; then, the Tsar becomes smitten with a girl beneath his social rank, who outsmarts his meddlesome servants by cleverly solving a series of riddles.

Staged in Puppetmongers' signature style with zest, humour and delightful ingenuity, the show features magical pop-up scenery, an array of puppets based on antique dolls and toys ranging from 6" to 6' tall, and exuberant music created by David Anderson and Nuno Cristo that draws on traditional Russian songs and instrumentation.

Tea at the Palace has earned a Dora Mavor Moore Award nomination for Outstanding Production in the Theatre for Young Audiences Division, and has received a Citation for Excellence in the Art of Puppetry from l'Union International de la Marionette-USA.

The winter holiday performances by the Puppetmongers' brother and sister team of Ann and David Powell have become a delightful tradition for families and theatre goers since 1990, although Puppetmongers Theatre has been bewitching audiences since 1974 with their exceptional and inventive creations. At the forefront of puppetry arts in Canada, Puppetmongers have won numerous awards, and have toured extensively in North America, Europe and the Middle East, earning an international reputation as leaders and innovators in the field of puppetry.

Tarragon Theatre Extraspace (30 Bridgman Ave.)

Matinees: Thursday, December 26 to Sunday, December 29 at 2.30 p.m.

Evening performances: Friday, December 27 & Saturday, December 28 at 7.00 p.m.

Tickets: $25 General or $20 Child/Student/Senior | Available soon at tarragontheatre.com

For school groups, December 17 -20: Tickets are in the range of $10 each. For enquiries about school group performances between December 17-20, 2019, please email ann@puppetmongers.com

More information at puppetmongers.com or 416-469-3555





