Principal Dancer Xiao Nan Yu Bids Farewell In THE MERRY WIDOW

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for The Merry Widow which concludes the 2018/19 season June 19 - 23, 2019 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Principal Dancer Xiao Nan Yu will retire from the stage at the end of the season performing the title role of Hanna Galwari.

One of the company's most acclaimed artists, Ms. Yu bids farewell after 22 years with the National Ballet. Renowned for luminous performances in such classical and contemporary works as Onegin, The Winter's Tale, Swan Lake, Giselle, Serenade and The Four Temperaments, Ms. Yu will dance on opening night June 19 with her final performance taking place on June 22 at 7:30 pm, where she will be honoured by the entire company.

Performing with Ms. Yu on opening night will be Principal Dancers Guillaume Côté as Count Danilo Danilowitch, Jillian Vanstone as Valencienne and Naoya Ebe who makes his debut as Camille de Rosillon.

Making her debut this season as Hanna Glawari is Principal Dancer Sonia Rodriguez. Returning to the title role are Principal Dancers Greta Hodgkinson and Heather Ogden. Principal Dancers Evan McKie, Harrison James and Piotr Stanczyk make their debuts as Count Danilo Danilowitch. First Soloists Chelsy Meiss and Tina Pereira and Second Soloist Miyoko Koyasu will debut as Valencienne. Making their debuts as Camille de Rosillon are Principal Dancer Skylar Campbell, First Soloist Jack Bertinshaw and Second Soloist Félix Paquet.

The 2018/19 season marks the 20th anniversary of Principal Dancer Piotr Stanczyk with the National Ballet and will be celebrated at the performance on June 20 in which Mr. Stanczyk will perform the role of Count Danilo Danilowitch.





