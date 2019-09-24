Playwrights Guild Of Canada Announces The 2019 Tom Hendry Awards Short Lists

Playwrights Guild of Canada (PGC) announces the short lists for its 2019 Tom Hendry Awards. The short lists for the Carol Bolt Award, the RBC Emerging Playwright Award, the Robert Beardsley Award, the Sharon Enkin Plays For Young People Award, as well as the Stage West Comedy & Musical Awards have been released by their respective juries. PGC is also thrilled to announce Colleen Murphy as the winner of the 2019 Lifetime Membership Award.

Carol Bolt Award - 2019 Short List

This award is given annually for the best work by a PGC-member that has premiered in the past year. The Carol Bolt Award is in loving memory of both David and Carol Bolt. JURY: Jovanni Sy (Chair), Natasha MacLellan, and Rahul Varma.

Amy Rutherford (ON) for Mortified,

Norman Yeung (ON) for Theory, and

Erin Shields (QC) for Beautiful Man.

Stage West Musical Award - 2019 Short List

This award is given annually for a new musical work by a PGC-member, which has not yet had a premiere production. JURY: Kelley Jo Burke (Chair), Julie McIsaac, and Adam Sakiyama.

Morris Panych, Anika Johnson & Britta Johnson (ON) for Trap Door,

Daniel Abrahamson & Ashley Botting (ON) for Stars of Mars, and

Fatuma Adar (ON) for Dixon Road.

Stage West Comedy Award - 2019 Short List

This award is given annually for a new comedy by a PGC-member, which has not yet had a premiere production. JURY: Rosemary Rowe (Chair), Trevor Reuger, and Nina Lauren.

Kevin Shea (ON) for The Lake House,

Camille Pavlenko (AB) for Go for Gold, Audrey Pham!, and

Kristen Da Silva (ON) for Hurry Hard.

RBC Emerging Playwright Award - 2019 Short List

This award is given annually for the best play by a PGC-member who is an emerging playwright. JURY: Daniel Thau-Eleff (Chair), PJ Prudat, and Conni Massing.

Jesse LaVercombe (ON) for Hallelujah It's Holly,

Elyse Friedman (ON) for The Cole Porter Suite, and

Gillian Clark (QC) for Harmony Mall.

Robert Beardsley Award

The Arts & Letters Club of Toronto Foundation's 2019 Short List

This award is to be granted to a full-time secondary or post-secondary student within the GTA for the creation of a one-act play script. JURY: Jeff Ho (Chair), Abby Charchun, and Bilal Baig.

Alyssa Pothier (ON) for In Your Own Backyard,

Roxhanne Norman (ON) for Jane Doe, and

Julie Phan (ON) for Fine China.

Sharon Enkin Plays For Young People Award - 2019 Short List

This is a brand new award, which is to be given to a new TYA play or one that has had a professional production in the last year. Marjie Chud (Chair), Jim Morrow, and Ian Ross.

Makambe K. Simamba (ON) for Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers,

Paula Zelaya-Cervantes & Ana González-Bello (MX) for 245 Acts of Unspeakable Evil, and

Linda A. Carson (BC) for So How Should I Be?

Lifetime Membership Award - 2019 Winner

Lifetime membership is awarded to an individual for their contribution to the Canadian playwright community, and must be nominated by PGC members and voted on by PGC's Board of Directors. Playwrights Guild of Canada is very excited to announce that Colleen Murphy is the 2019 recipient of the Lifetime Membership Award. Colleen will receive a PGC membership for life.

Bra D'or Award - 2019

PGC is excited to announce the recipient of this year's Bra D'Or Award at the Tom Hendry Awards ceremony on October 27th!





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You