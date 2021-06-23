Photography Festival Outdoor Installations On View Now Across Greater Toronto

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival will present a diverse slate of powerful outdoor installations by Canadian and international artists that were delayed due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

This year's Festival extends beyond its customary month-long event in May (as it responds to fluctuating public health guidleines) to roll out programming throughout the year to dynamically engage viewers in public spaces across Toronto. Updates on project locations and dates are available on the CONTACT website's new interactive map.

Core Program outdoor projects now or soon to be on view include work by: Sara Angelucci, Dayna Danger, Gohar Dashti, Max Dean, Sasha Huber, Vid Ingelevics & Ryan Walker, Leyla Jeyte, Aaron Jones, Erik Kessels & Thomas Mailaender, Luther Konadu, Esmond Lee, Ange Loft, Peter Morin, Esmaa Mohamoud, Ebti Nabag, Taiyo Onorato & Nico Krebs, Frida Orupabo, Andrew Savery-Whiteway, Fallon Simard, Skawennati, Greg Staats, Malgorzata Stankiewicz, and McAlister Zeller-Newman.

Esmaa Mohamoud, The Brotherhood FUBU (For Us, By Us)

Westin Harbour Castle Conference Center

June 9, 2021 - April 2023

Focusing on the physical connection between Black male bodies through the symbol of the du-rag, the Toronto- and Markham-based artist Mohamoud confronts the dynamics of gender and race. Her massive photographic mural-the largest outdoor banner in Canada (144 ft x 37 ft)-commandingly occupies public space and opens a powerful dialogue about systemic inequity while signaling positive change. Curated by Bonnie Rubenstein.

Frida Orupabo, Woman with book / Woman with snake

460 King St W, north façade

June 3 - November 31

Exploring questions of race, gender, culture, class, and their complex intersections, the Oslo-based, Nigerian-Norwegian artist fuses varied archival materials to question colonial and modern representations of Black womanhood. Positioned on the façade of a Victorian-era building, Orupabo's monumental images portray Black women's bodies as sites of knowledge and empowerment. Curated by Bonnie Rubenstein.

Sara Angelucci, Botanica Colossi

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

May 1 - August 1

For several years, Toronto artist Angelucci has undertaken a close study of nature in an area surrounded by Crown Land in rural Ontario. In the darkness of night, she captures detailed ecologies of native plants entwined with cultivated and invasive species. Presented on the exterior of the Peel Art Gallery, Museum, and Archives (PAMA)-formerly the Peel County Land Registry Office, Courthouse, and Jail-Angelucci's luminous compositions speak to the complicated histories inscribed in this evolving landscape. Online programs: Sara Angelucci and Sabrina Maltese in conversation; and IMAGE/IMAGINE(ING) A WILD GARDEN: Sara Angelucci in conversation with Charlie Briggs

Greg Staats, for at least one day, you should continue to breathe clearly

Todmorden Mills Heritage Site

June 11 - September 6

In this commissioned site-specific installation, Six Nations Hodinǫhsǫ:ni, Toronto-based artist Staats transforms the Papermill building with photographic imagery and pictographic representations, creating a dialogue between the site and the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, and conveying a photographic narrative of renewal derived from the Mohawk condolence ceremony. Curated by Philip Monk. Luther Konadu, Figure as Index Harbourfront Centre, parking pavilion June 4 - September 6 Framing photography as a collaborative endeavour, Konadu's ongoing documentary practice features his close family of friends creating intimate portraits. The Winnipeg-based artist and writer uses visual strategies of layering and collage to encourage a slow reading. His images evolving from this performative process are presented as murals within the active social space of Harbourfront Centre. Curated by Bonnie Rubenstein.

Group Exhibition, Force Field Fort York National Historic Site

June 15 - September 1

This Indigiqueer intervention features artworks by Dayna Danger (Métis/Saulteaux/Polish), Ange Loft (Kahnawake Mohawk), Peter Morin (Talhtan Nation), and Fallon Simard (Anishinaabe-Métis). A series of curved billboards arranged in a circular formation, the installation draws inspiration from the medicine wheel, with each artist responding to one of the four directions and its associated element. Curated by Logan MacDonald. Vid Ingelevics & Ryan Walker, A Mobile Landscape Port Lands | June 4 - April 2022 Since 2019, Toronto-based artists Ingelevics and Walker have charted the ongoing Port Lands Flood Protection Project, one of North America's most ambitious civil works projects. This second series of photographs installed on utilitarian wooden structures built for their CONTACT 2020 exhibition focuses on the complexities of excavating a post-industrial site and the resulting environmental cleanup. Curated by Chloë Catan.

Esmond Lee, Gods Among Us

Malvern Town Centre |

June 1 - October 15

Lee's ongoing project presents a history of Scarborough's diverse faith communities through representation of provisional places of worship, spaces especially important to newcomers as centers for socializing and worship. Positioned on a curious architectural feature at Malvern Town Centre, the Scarborough-based artist and architect's images highlight the structure's cathedral-like qualities. Curated by Ann MacDonald. Erik Kessels & Thomas Mailaender, Play Public The Bentway Studio at Canoe Landing June 17 - September 6 Dutch artist and designer Kessels and French multimedia artist Mailaender take the absurd very seriously. Joining forces for this collaborative project, they draw from the photographic archives of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) to activate a newly constructed urban playscape, resurrecting the past to create new experiences in the present. Curated by Bonnie Rubenstein. Upcoming online program: Erik Kessels & Thomas Mailaender in conversation.

Leyla Jeyte, if they saw me, i would live

BAND Gallery, exterior

April 29 - August 31

Jeyte's images presented on BAND's fence and building façade offer a glimpse into the lives of the people she encountered during her travels to Kisumu, Kenya. Connecting with her subjects allowed the Toronto-based photographer to witness the ways in which they move through their days. Curated by Claudia Pensa Bowen. Sasha Huber, YOU NAME IT The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, south façade | June 4, 2021 - May 8, 2022 The Helsinki-based artist's practice investigates the ways colonial history is imprinted in the landscape through acts of remembrance. Her photographic mural Rentyhorn documents a reparative intervention aiming to rename the Alpine peak Agassizhorn, named after the "scientific" racist Louis Agassiz. Rentyhorn is a prelude to Huber's first Canadian solo exhibition at The Power Plant, January 29 - May 8, 2022. Curated by Justine Kohleal.

Aaron Jones, Seeing Knowledge

Malvern Public Library, façade

May 1 - September 6

Jones extends his collage and assemblage practice to create imagery sourced from the branch's Rita Cox Black and Caribbean Heritage book collection, one of the most significant and comprehensive of such collections in Canada. Jones' work generates compelling juxtapositions between local communities and archival materials that speak to issues of Blackness, history, and Canadiana. Part of the exhibition Three-Thirty, curated by Anique Jordan.

Ebti Nabag, Bubble of Youth

Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, north façade |

May 1 - September 6

Nabag's life-size portraits of high school students celebrate the gestures, body language, fashion, and friendships entangled in the high school experience. Mounted on an external wall of Pearson Collegiate, Nabag's photography-based mural weaves together the students and their surroundings to imagine ways young people create their own spaces inside and outside of school. Part of the exhibition Three-Thirty, curated by Anique Jordan.