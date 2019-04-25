Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals For LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS at Stratford

Apr. 25, 2019  

Little Shop of Horrors is now in rehearsal at the Stratford Festival!

Skid Row florist's clerk Seymour Krelborn is too shy to declare his love for his co-worker Audrey - until a mysterious exotic plant brings him unexpected fame and fortune. There's just one problem: the plant has ambitions of its own, and it thrives on only one food - human blood.

Awesome special effects, a tender love story and a fabulous sixties-style score all combine to make this deliciously campy sci-fi spoof a "monster" hit.

Check out rehearsal photos from the Stratford production below!

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals For LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS at Stratford

