PIAF/DIETRICH Is Extended for a Third Time in Toronto

Toronto's homegrown hit, PIAF/DIETRICH is being extended yet again: two final weeks of performances have been added to the run. The show will now close on Sunday January 5, 2020. The new block of tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday November 20th.

"A vibrant musical biography.

Louise Pitre is a brilliant Piaf interpreter. Her every number is a showstopper.

Jayne Lewis is bewitching. She sings Dietrich's signature tunes with aplomb."

- The Globe and Mail

"STUNNING!

Louise Pitre and Jayne Lewis deliver impressive performances."

- Toronto Star

4 STARS

"GLORIOUS!

Louise Pitre is tremendous! Jayne Lewis is seductive!"

- NOW

"INCREDIBLE! Buy your tickets before it sells out'" - CTV

Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich were two of the greatest names in international show business during much of the 20th century. At a time when popular culture was still defined by a small handful of artists, these were two of the biggest. Piaf enchanted the world with her singing, her moving life story, and unostentatious appearance; while Dietrich's beauty, elegance, and bewitching stare helped to define the meaning of a Hollywood star. They were both divas without compromise, whose lives were as theatrical as their performances. Yet, these two women, who couldn't be more dissimilar and approached life and art in very different ways, became fast friends and eventually lovers.

Starring two of Canada's leading musical theatre actors - Louise Pitre and Jayne Lewis - PIAF/DIETRICH is a fascinating exploration of their multifaceted relationship that also features 20 of their unforgettable hits, including "La Vie En Rose," "Milord," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" and "Falling In Love Again."

Written by Daniel Große Boymann & Thomas Kahry, and adapted by Erin Shields from an English language translation by Sam Madwar, PIAF/DIETRICH is directed by Broadway and West End director Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn on Broadway, Guys & Dolls in the West End).

The story of PIAF/DIETRICH first began in 2009 as a reading of texts and letters from and about Marlene and Edith and their little-known friendship, accompanied by matching songs. The original 2014 German presentation was called Spatz and Engel, (The Angel and the Sparrow) in Vienna and played for six seasons while other productions followed throughout Europe, mainly in Germany, Switzerland and Czechoslovakia. Eventually The Angel and the Sparrow made its way in a new English translation to Montreal's Segal Centre where it was well received by critics and played to sold-out houses for an extended run. This new Canadian production of the work also features a new title, PIAF/DIETRICH.

Louise Pitre (LES MISERABLES, Mamma Mia!) stars as Edith Piaf. Jayne Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music) stars as Marlene Dietrich. The cast also includes Louise Camilleri (West Side Story, Mamma Mia!, Show Boat); Rejean Cournoyer, (Evangeline, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Anne of Green Gables); W. Joseph Matheson, (Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Ragtime); Tracy Michailidis (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Life After, Light in the Piazza) and Seana-Lee Wood (Steve Martin's Bright Star, Once, The Sound of Music). The musical director of PIAF/DIETRICH is Jonathan Monro.

PIAF/DIETRICH features a Set Design by Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Design by Louise Bourret, Lighting Design by Michael Walton and Sound Design by Michael Laird.

Holiday Performance Schedule:



Tues Dec 24, 1:30 PM

Thurs Dec 26, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Fri Dec 27, 8:00 PM

Sat Dec 28, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sun Dec 29, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tues Dec 31, 1:30 PM

Thurs Jan 2, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Fri Jan 3, 8:00 PM

Sat Jan 4, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sun Jan 5, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: $25.00 - $99.00 and are available exclusively through mirvish.com

By Phone through TicketKing 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333



Please note mirvish.com and TicketKing are the official and only sources of tickets to all shows playing at any of the Mirvish theatres. Beware of websites that pretend to have tickets to our shows. These are re-sellers attempting to trick unsuspecting theatregoers using search engines to find tickets to a show into purchasing tickets that may very well be fraudulent.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You