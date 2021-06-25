Original Teen Musical THE QUEST to Have Virtual Debut This Weekend

An original Canadian musical, co-written by a Juno-nominated musician, will make its virtual debut this weekend.

Written by Juno-nominated Murray Foster (Moxy Fruvous, Great Big Sea) and Kieren MacMillan (Masters of Music Composition, Rice University), The Quest explores the courage we need when we exchange imaginary monsters for real ones. The songs range from edgy pop to epic ballads, and cover themes such as love, loyalty, and the confusion of high school.

Sammy plays "Quest," a nerdy role-playing game, every night with Rosie, Frankie and Taylor. One night, instead of quests within the game, Taylor gives the other three real-life quests. This launches all four of them on a journey to leave their safe fantasy world and confront their greatest fears - and along the way, to learn about themselves and the value of friendship. The Quest is a show that knows we all have what it takes to be brave - we just need a little push sometimes.

The Quest is written by Murray Foster (Moxy Früvous, Great Big Sea) and Kieren MacMillan (Masters of Music Composition, Rice Univeristy), directed and choreographed by Stephanie Graham (Dora Award winner, Musical Stage Company, Thousand Islands Playhouse) with assistant choreographer Keleshaye Christmas (Sheridan College) and assistant music director Ian Chan (Musical Stage Company, American Repertory Theater).

Bravo Academy's New Music Theatre Intensives was created to provide innovative music theatre training, specializing in contemporary musicals for our next generation of performers. Since 2013, the program has produced multiple world premieres and a sold-out, critically-acclaimed remount of Drama 101 at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2019.

Performances:

Thursday June 24 7:00pm

Saturday June 26 7:00pm

Runtime: 60 minutes



Tickets:

On sale now

Pay-what-you-can tickets available online at BookTixLiv