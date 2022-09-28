On-Demand, Ticketing and Live Streaming Service Launches For Canada's Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

Introducing Massey Hall+, the first-ever on-demand and ticketing live streaming service for Canada's renowned Massey Hall and iconic sister-venue, Roy Thomson Hall.

"While nothing can ever rival the excitement of attending a live concert, Massey Hall+ brings a new level of connection and intimacy to the incredible art and experiences from our iconic venues," said Jesse Kumagai President & CEO, Massey Hall. "Breaking down barriers of access so our programming can reach a wider audience will only increase our impact in the community as we connect more people to the artists and music we love."

Music fans can download the free Massey Hall+ app today by visiting www.masseyhallplus.com to be the first to hear about upcoming-ticketed livestream events and watch on-demand exclusive content. Programming includes the previously recorded Live at Massey Hall film series, documentaries, acoustic sessions, Roy Thomson Hall lobby performances, emerging artist profiles, music education programming and more. All presented with state-of-the-art audio and video quality and available at the click of a button.

Viewers who download the app today can access exclusive, never-streamed-before concert films that include Buffy Sainte-Marie (November 2021), Patrick Watson (June 2018) and Celebrating Massey Hall, the one-hour film documenting Massey Hall Day (June 2018) that featured an all-star line-up featuring Jim Cuddy, Sarah Harmer, July Talk, Sam Roberts and more - all backed by the incredible Whitehorse.

"With the integration of Massey Hall+ into our ticketing platform, we are pleased to offer our customers easy-to-use quick access to live content, without the need for separate registrations and logins," said Doug McKendrick, Vice-President Production & Technology. "With Massey Hall+, we are finally able to tie everything that we do in the live performance and content capture realm, together into one convenient place."

Massey Hall+ also offers hybrid event solutions to expand the physical spaces capabilities of the halls and welcomes an exciting new way to showcase in-house live events and stream them to an extended new audience throughout Canada and beyond.

Massey Hall+ will highlight performances from Massey Hall's historic Allan Slaight Stage and sister-venue, Roy Thomson Hall which will be packaged as Roy Thomson Hall+ within the app. In the coming months, new artist development and community outreach content will also be filmed from the new venues and spaces within Allied Music Centre - the fourth-floor club, the theatre, Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, and the Deane Cameron Recording Studio.

Massey Hall+ has received generous funding by The Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Weston Family Foundation.

"I am very pleased to hear about this funding to Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall, both iconic venues that have brought decades of fabulous concerts and other performances to our city," said MPP Chris Glover. "The pandemic has shown us the importance of being able to deliver virtual programming in a variety of ways so that everyone across the country can enjoy the excitement and educational experience of live performances."

In late 2020, Massey Hall received a $112,700 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to the development of Massey Hall+ and was instrumental in the planning stages of the project. OTF is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario's non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario's economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

The Weston Family Foundation have been steadfast Massey Hall Revitalization supporters, and now, extend their support to a generous investment to the launch of Massey Hall+. Their gift will directly impact Massey Hall+'s content creation via music and education programing to communities and audiences beyond the physical spaces at Massey Hal and Roy Thomson Hall. Ultimately, this support will offer accessibility to the arts and local communities throughout Canada, that otherwise would not be able to experience.

In addition to serving music fans and communities nationwide, Massey Hall+ will now also provide an international footprint for many of the emerging performers involved with Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall's Artist Development program. This, in concert with the CBC recently being named the official media partner of Massey Hall and Allied Music Centre Canadian artists will have larger live platforms than ever before. Stay tuned for more details as new live events are added.

Visit www.masseyhallplus.com and download the app now to experience it all first-hand.