ORDINARY DAYS Will Open At The Staircase

The Hamilton Theatre Project, the sister organization of the celebrated Hamilton Choir Project is pleased to announce a new production of the acclaimed musical, ORDINARY DAYS, by Adam Gwon this winter! Presented in the beautiful Bright Room at the Staircase Theatre, this moving and intimate piece of contemporary theatre has rarely been performed in Canada and never in the Hamilton area.

Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, ORDINARY DAYS tells the story of four urbanites whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, and love. Renowned local director, Luke Brown (Mary's Wedding), imagines this American play for Hamilton audiences, as a celebration of appreciating simple things in complex places.

With a cast of only four people, ORDINARY DAYS features Hamilton-based actors Vicktoria Adam (Strange and Unusual), Jeff Giles (Buddy Holly, Theatre Aquarius), Amber Mills (Necessary Angel, TVO's Hi, Opie!) and Nick Settimi (Spamalot, Theatre Aquarius). A chamber musical beautifully scored for piano finds new life under the musical direction of Ancaster native, Kate Boose (Hillfield Strathallan College, Westminster Choir College). ORDINARY DAYS is a musical about love, loss, friendship, and loneliness that will be sure to move and delight our hometown Hamilton crowd.

For tickets: www.hamiltonchoirproject.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You