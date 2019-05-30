OMEN: THE MUSICAL Comes to Toronto Fringe

Omen is a new, original musical with book, music and lyrics by Evelyn Long and Marley Kajan. Set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian future, Omen follows a group of young witches who band together to prevent the Earth from teetering towards another disaster after detecting some mysterious human activity. The show features an original score of Pop, Rock and R&B inspired music played onstage by actors who double as the band. It's rad, radioactive and relevant.

Omen has been developed by Long and Kajan's company The Creation Coffin which focuses on feminist, female-driven work that experiments with the form of musical theatre. Both orthodox and unorthodox processes were utilized in the show's creation, from soundscaping music to building a world in the style of RPG Lore to creating design elements from exclusively recycled objects. Musically, the show takes from a variety of influences including musicals like Hadestown and Spring Awakening, as well as artists like Rihanna, Laura Marling, Alabama Shakes, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore and East-Coast folk music.

In addition to creating the piece, Evelyn Long will be directing while Marley Kajan will be performing. The show also stars award-winning actor/improviser Kat Letwin (Featherweight, Dance Animal, Chasse Galerie), Rosie Callaghan (BroadwayWorld winner for In the Wings' HAIR) and Teaghan Young (YTV's The Next Star). Creation Coffin regular, Rachel Cvecich also performs and makes her debut as choreographer. Rounding out the cast as both band and ensemble members are Joy Mwandemange, Andrew Eldridge and Christian Hodge.

Omen explores perhaps the single most urgent crisis facing today's world: Climate Change. And it does so primarily through young, female voices who offer a diversity of perspectives as our witches and humans of a future dystopia. "Moments away from total collapse. Seconds away from midnight. This is your final omen."

Tickets go on sale June 6th, 2019. The Annex Theatre is an accessible venue.

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





