The evening’s proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit organization called Sistering

Apr. 17, 2023  
Nightwood Theatre's Innovators Present Fempocalypse Fundraiser

Nightwood Theatre's Innovators cohort presents Fempocalypse, an annual fundraising event. This year's cohort has brought together an outstanding lineup of fun and supportive acts surrounding the theme of community care. The evening's proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit organization called Sistering, whose commitment to community care is both integral and inspiring. Sistering is a multi-service agency for at-risk, socially isolated women and trans people in Toronto who are homeless or precariously housed in our city. The Innovators' collaboration with Sistering aligns with our focus to fostering community empowerment.

On April 18th, 2023, join us for Fempocalypse 2023: Community Care at Buddies in Bad Times at 7:00pm. Tickets are by donation starting with a pay-what-you-will at $10. We are also having a Silent Auction that attendees can bid to win a gift from the sponsors of the event. This edition of Fempocalypse features one night of cabaret performances featuring WoManischewitz, Catherine Gava, Jonnie Lombard, Riley Ough & Sydney Jinjoe, Alex Cloud, Srutika Sabu, Kendall Savage, and many more.

ABOUT THE NIGHTWOOD INNOVATORS

The Nightwood Innovators Program is a way for emerging artists to build community and collaborate with the next generation of leaders in Canada's theatre industry. One of the trademarks of this program is a cabaret fundraiser and silent auction co-produced by each cohort in support of a charity of their choosing. Fempocalypse has been produced for over three years and is a way for the Innovators to test out their producing skills, champion other emerging artists, and connect with local businesses. Last year was met with a large turnout and as we shift back to an in-person event, we hope to continue to deepen relationships with our audience and theatre community in Toronto. Nightwood Innovators is a yearly training and accompaniment program for Women and gender marginalized artists that are emerging in their theatre field. The aim of Nighwood Innovators is to raise the next generation of Canadian theatre artists from across the country by giving them tools and resources needed to advance and succeed in their career. Please click here to learn more about the Innovators.

Sistering's is a non profit organization that aims to help women and trans people across Toronto who experience first hand the impact of marginalization and poverty by providing safe shelters for them. They serve a diverse group of women and trans people aged 16 to 80-plus, who may have experience with: substance use and mental health issues; sex work; interactions with the criminal justice system; trauma and violence; immigration, refugee or undocumented status; and health issues or disabilities. Sistering's programs include a low barrier 24/7 Drop In, Housing and Case Support, Harm Reduction, Peer Outreach, On the Path to Employment, Spun Studio social enterprise, and individual and systemic advocacy.

Tickets are on sale now, running from April 6th to the day of the event April 18th, 2023 atClick Here (12 ALEXANDER ST TORONTO). We encourage audiences to wear a mask to all programming, however masking is not required. Tickets are by donation with a minimum donation of $10 - all proceeds go directly to SISTERING.




