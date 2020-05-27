Nightwood Theatre Presents THE LAWYER SHOW CABARET

For the first time in eleven years, Nightwood Theatre was saddened to announce the official cancellation of its annual Lawyer Show production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat due to the global health crisis. However, the cast can return to the stage, Nightwood will keep the spirit of the event alive with our first digital Lawyer Show Cabaret!

Tune in to Nightwood Theatre's YouTube channel on Saturday, June 6th at 7pm EDT to enjoy an evening of music, comedy and storytelling, performed by Lawyer Show alumni from the past decade, curated and hosted by Director Ali Joy Richardson (RBC Directing Apprentice with The Musical Stage Company) and Musical Director Paul Moody.

This will be an unticketed event, but tax-receiptable donations are gratefully accepted in lieu of tickets at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/10538.

In conjunction with the Lawyer Show Cabaret, Nightwood will offer an online auction from May 25 - June 6, featuring an array of prizes and experiences.

Director Ali Joy Richardson - who was slated to direct this year's Lawyer Show production before it was cancelled - says, "What I'm missing most is the chance to be in a rehearsal hall together, inside that blanket-fort of ideas and discoveries and laughter (and, man, this team knows how to laugh). It's impossible not to feel inspired by a community of lawyers who willingly (joyfully, enthusiastically!) give their precious, few free evenings and weekends to theatre. It reminds me how essential this wonderful, unwieldy art form truly is. I'm so glad to have The Lawyer Show Cabaret on the horizon, and the chance to keep working with this cast. They are courageous artists and inspiring people."

Nightwood's Artistic Director, Andrea Donaldson, says, "We are so pleased that we've been able to preserve what is, at its core, the most significant aspect of our annual Lawyer Show - the incredible generosity of spirit. Each year 40 + lawyers share their passion, dedication and hidden talents with hundreds of adoring fans and colleagues and consistently blow us away. Lawyers are not famous for their vulnerability, but each year, they do this incredibly daring action. We have created a huge family with our lawyers who are not only champions of the arts, but performing artists in their own right."

The Lawyer Show is a beloved decade-strong tradition, and the main annual fundraiser for Nightwood Theatre. Every year, supported by a team of professional directors, designers and vocal coaches, over 40 members of the legal community rehearse for three months to be able to stage an exhilarating, entertaining, professionally-led production. Since the Lawyer Show's inception in 2010, some 260 legal professionals have appeared in 10 shows to raise more than $1,235,000 in support of Nightwood, Canada's flagship feminist theatre since 1979. Moreover, the engagement has seen off-shoots where lawyer alumni have produced their own Fringe shows, performed stand-up comedy, and formed indie theatre companies. This first-ever digital Lawyer Show Cabaret offers an opportunity to foster the enthusiastic spirit and togetherness of our annual traditional Lawyer Show at a time when a sense of connection is needed most.

