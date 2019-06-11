New Summer Music Festival in Collingwood Features Diverse Line-Up of Classical, World Music and Jazz

From Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, August 11, the town of Collingwood will be transformed into a stage for an eclectic program of performances by a diverse array of world-class artists. The Collingwood Summer Music Festival is excited to announce its first season in 2019 by presenting over one hundred musicians and performers in this lakeside town on picturesque southern Georgian Bay.The festival expands the musical offerings in Collingwood while enhancing the quality of its cultural life; residents and tourists do not need to travel to Parry Sound or Toronto to enjoy a top-level classical or jazz music experience.

Festival founder and Artistic Director Daniel Wnukowski explains: "I had learned about this region from my parents who retired there in 2017 and was immediately drawn to its unique charm and colourful history. In April 2018 I had performed at a fundraiser for the Barbara Weider House, which provides housing for homeless youth. I was amazed at the enthusiasm and support for classical music in the area - tickets sold very quickly and patrons expressed excitement at an internationally-renowned pianist performing in their community." He continues: "From that experience and since the final presentation of the previous Collingwood Music Festival (2001 to 2011) it became clear to me that the community was truly missing having its own annual summer music festival. That festival dedicated almost 30% of their concerts to world music and often onstage, musicians discussed similarities of their varied cultures. The new festival offers a similar complementary mixture of classical, world and jazz music which will once again provide a summer entertainment option second to none for the many music-lovers who live year-round or cottage seasonally in the region."

On July 18th the inaugural concert "A Choral Extravaganza" features the Elmer Iseler Singers together with Collingwood's ChoralWorks choir, the Collingwood Festival Orchestra, and, guest soloists Mayumi Seiler (violin) and Daniel Wnukowski (piano). From traditional classical to cool jazz, fans of high quality live music performance are sure to find events which will cater to their tastes:



For 2019, the festival has also invited award-winning ensembles and celebrated personalities such as the Gryphon Trio, Quartetto Gelato, Rolston String Quartet, Payadora Tango Ensemble, Zimbabwe's Nhapitapi music and dance ensemble, and, Sugar & Gold (The Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley Duo).

There will be two concerts geared specifically toward families with children. Sugar & Gold will present an afternoon show, "The Story of the Underground Railroad in Canada", a 50 minute elementary school-friendly multi-media performance - while their evening show on the same day is an attraction for both adults and children, relating the story of the arrival, challenges and riveting experiences of the African-American men and women who became members of Canada's first Black pioneer communities. The finale concert for the festival on August 11 - a matinee - will be the World Premiere of "Carnival of the Animals/The Hockey Sweater" an exciting new musical attraction for the entire family featuring an 11-member instrumental ensemble, R.H. Thomson (Narrator), Trevor Copp (Mime Artist), and Michael Schulte (Violin).

For individual concert details, artist biographies and convenient online ticket ordering, please visit http://www.collingwoodfestival.com .

The Collingwood Summer Music Festival has a wide range of ticketing solutions to enhance your festival experience. Choose from individual tickets to affordable subscription plans. The Early-bird special price for the Gold Festival Pass (access to all 9 concerts) is available for a limited time only! Tickets also available by phone at 705-445-2200 / 1-866-382-2200 or from the Theatre Collingwood Box Office, 115 Hurontario Street (Suite 104) in Collingwood.

Collingwood Summer Music Festival gratefully acknowledges their partners and media sponsors: The New Classical 102.9 FM, On The Bay Magazine, Theatre Collingwood, Peak To Shore Music Festival, South Georgian Bay Music Foundation, and, New Life Church.







