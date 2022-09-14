New Play IMPERFECT LOVE To Be Presented At Meridian Arts Centre

"IMPERFECT LOVE" is a brand-new romantic comedy play, with an inspiring message. Written and produced by Pauline White, and directed by Nadine Miller, this show features a wide-range of multi-talented actors and musical performers, who have made their fame on stages internationally and across the GTA.

This includes actors Dwayne Beckford, Falana Huggins, Basil McCalla and featuring famous and sensational gospel singers Londa Larmond and Betty Lewis, as well as multitalented actor/musician, Jermaine Cowan and others.

Presented at Meridian Arts Centre at Greenwin Theatre, 5040 Yonge Street, North York. Show date and time: Saturday October 15th at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $65. Tickets can be purchased online at either www.ticketmaster.ca or www.tolive.com, by phone at 416-366-7723, or in person at the Meridian Arts Centre Box Office (5040 Yonge Street). Phone and in-person hours are 1pm-6pm Monday-Friday

For more information visit www.reelgem.ca or www.tolive.com

Starring: Dwayne Beckford, Falana Huggins, Londa Larmond, Betty Lewis, Peter Radcliffe. Noreen Osei-tutu, Jermaine Cowan, Basil McCalla, Danielle Taylor, Carlos Roberts, Casey Bradfield, Kevin Hunter.

Pauline White is the founder of Reel Gem Theatre Productions (RGTP). We are a new community-based company and we believe that performing arts should have a prominent place in every community. Our shows will stand out with authenticity, creativity, and uniqueness and we are committed to bringing a rewarding theatrical experience for audiences. As a Black playwright and producer, over the age of 50, White strives to improve the experiences and opportunities in theatrical entertainment for a new generation. Her goal is to provide a platform for aspiring local minority actors to find success in this industry. White strongly believes that our community is our strength, and with her first production, IMPERFECT LOVE, she hopes to enrich our theatre community.

Nadine Miller is the Founder of GNM Genesis Ltd, an entertainment, production and theatrical management company specializing in film, musicals, regional theatres, concerts and special events in Canada and USA. For over 20 years, Nadine and the team have set the standard for executing seamless events and productions. We understand that every company deserves the highest attention to detail and our team of designers, producers, directors, lighting directors, audio engineers, editors, web designers, camera operators, script writers, story board artists, and efficacy specialists make your vision real. We believe that every project or circumstance is unique.