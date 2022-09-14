Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Play IMPERFECT LOVE To Be Presented At Meridian Arts Centre

This includes actors Dwayne Beckford, Falana Huggins, Basil McCalla and featuring famous and sensational gospel singers Londa Larmond and Betty Lewis.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

New Play IMPERFECT LOVE To Be Presented At Meridian Arts Centre

"IMPERFECT LOVE" is a brand-new romantic comedy play, with an inspiring message. Written and produced by Pauline White, and directed by Nadine Miller, this show features a wide-range of multi-talented actors and musical performers, who have made their fame on stages internationally and across the GTA.

This includes actors Dwayne Beckford, Falana Huggins, Basil McCalla and featuring famous and sensational gospel singers Londa Larmond and Betty Lewis, as well as multitalented actor/musician, Jermaine Cowan and others.

Presented at Meridian Arts Centre at Greenwin Theatre, 5040 Yonge Street, North York. Show date and time: Saturday October 15th at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $65. Tickets can be purchased online at either www.ticketmaster.ca or www.tolive.com, by phone at 416-366-7723, or in person at the Meridian Arts Centre Box Office (5040 Yonge Street). Phone and in-person hours are 1pm-6pm Monday-Friday

For more information visit www.reelgem.ca or www.tolive.com

Starring: Dwayne Beckford, Falana Huggins, Londa Larmond, Betty Lewis, Peter Radcliffe. Noreen Osei-tutu, Jermaine Cowan, Basil McCalla, Danielle Taylor, Carlos Roberts, Casey Bradfield, Kevin Hunter.

Pauline White is the founder of Reel Gem Theatre Productions (RGTP). We are a new community-based company and we believe that performing arts should have a prominent place in every community. Our shows will stand out with authenticity, creativity, and uniqueness and we are committed to bringing a rewarding theatrical experience for audiences. As a Black playwright and producer, over the age of 50, White strives to improve the experiences and opportunities in theatrical entertainment for a new generation. Her goal is to provide a platform for aspiring local minority actors to find success in this industry. White strongly believes that our community is our strength, and with her first production, IMPERFECT LOVE, she hopes to enrich our theatre community.

Nadine Miller is the Founder of GNM Genesis Ltd, an entertainment, production and theatrical management company specializing in film, musicals, regional theatres, concerts and special events in Canada and USA. For over 20 years, Nadine and the team have set the standard for executing seamless events and productions. We understand that every company deserves the highest attention to detail and our team of designers, producers, directors, lighting directors, audio engineers, editors, web designers, camera operators, script writers, story board artists, and efficacy specialists make your vision real. We believe that every project or circumstance is unique.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic Present THE YEAR OF THE CELLO Next MonthTheatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic Present THE YEAR OF THE CELLO Next Month
September 14, 2022

Opening a soul-stirring and eclectic 22.23 season of programming, Theatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic are thrilled to present the world premiere of THE YEAR OF THE CELLO. Co-created by TPM's Artistic Director, Marjorie Chan, and artist producer of Music Picnic, Njo Kong Kie, THE YEAR OF THE CELLO runs from October 15 to 29 (opening October 18) in the Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace.
Concert Season Starts at the Royal ConservatoryConcert Season Starts at the Royal Conservatory
September 14, 2022

The Royal Conservatory of Music will open its doors to audiences for the first full concert season since March of 2020.
FOREVER FEST Serves Up A Curated Lineup Of Local Vendors To DiscoverFOREVER FEST Serves Up A Curated Lineup Of Local Vendors To Discover
September 13, 2022

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is serving up a curated lineup of local vendors that will satisfy the taste buds of attendees from all over. These vendors hail from around the Greater Toronto Area and range from restaurants, to food trucks, breweries to, wineries and distilleries and so much more!
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
Opera Atelier Opens 2022/23 Season With Purcell's Masterpiece DIDO AND AENEASOpera Atelier Opens 2022/23 Season With Purcell's Masterpiece DIDO AND AENEAS
September 13, 2022

Opera Atelier has announced the company's return to the Elgin Theatre with its iconic production of Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, on stage October 20 and 22 at 7:30pm and October 23 at 2:30pm.